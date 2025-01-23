Black Ops 6’s newest perk removes “dumbest” COD feature and players rejoice

Black Ops 6 fans are excited about a new perk coming in Season 2 as it will eliminate the “dumbest” feature in Call of Duty.

Season 2 of Black Ops 6 is shaping up to be a pretty huge one. On the Zombies side of things, the iconic Ice Staff is returning with the new map The Tomb, so that means a new Easter Egg, while Multiplayer is getting a few new weapons, maps, and plenty of events.

In amongst that host of new content, there are also two new perks being added to the mix. One of those is Hunter’s Instinct – which is releasing mid-season. When equipped, you’ll get an indicator of where the next closest enemy is when you’ve eliminated one.

The other is Slipstream. That is coming on launch and will raise your base speed at the cost of removing Tac Sprint.

Black Ops 6 Slipstream perk is coming

If that all sounds familiar, it’s basically what the All Terrain Boots did in Modern Warfare 3.

Even though the perk isn’t live in-game yet, BO6 fans have been delighted by its reveal. “So this is literally never leaving any of my classes, cool,” one fan said.

“Shouldn’t be a perk, should just be how the game is normally. REMOVE TAC SPRINT FOREVER,” another urged. “Great, Tac Sprint is the dumbest thing in modern COD,” commented another. “I despise tac sprint i gotta try this out,” another chimed in.

Other players made the connection to the boots, suggesting that “no one used them” in the previous game and questioned if they are needed now.

With it being a red perk in the third spot, Slipstream will compete with the likes of Double Time, Bankroll, Cold Blooded, Guardian, and Quartermaster for use.

It will, undoubtedly, get some love once it launches so that players can test it. Though, it’ll be a case of wait-and-see to find out if it has a proper impact on the meta.

