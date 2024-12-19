Black Ops 6’s most underrated gun has mind-blowing TTK after headshot buff

Treyarch buffed several assault rifles in Black Ops 6 by increasing their headshot damage, and one underrated gun affected by these changes now has an absurd time to kill.

On the December 10 update, the Goblin Mk2 got a big damage buff, with its base headshot damage being increased to 50 per shot. This change returned its ability to kill in just two headshots that it had prior to Season 1, resulting in sensational TTK of 130 ms.

Even better, the CHF Barrel was also buffed, with it now boosting headshot damage up to 60 per shot. In practice, this means that the Goblin Mk2 can now kill in just one headshot and one bodyshot in its maximum damage range.

Out to 17 meters, you will be killing enemies 50% faster than the best SMGs while still being competitive beyond that range. That kind of power in an assault rifle is ludicrous, and you can get the most out of this gun by using this build.

Best Goblin Mk2 loadout in BO6

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: CHF Barrel

CHF Barrel Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Obviously, you are going to want the CHF Barrel to get that massive damage boost when landing headshots. This is essential to make the Goblin Mk2 a genuine powerhouse, but there is a big downside. This attachment adds a lot of recoil, so using both the Compensator and Recoil Springs is highly recommended to make this build more accurate.

Speaking of accuracy, the Goblin Mk2 is a precision semi-auto weapon, so iron sights aren’t going to cut it. Instead, you’ll want to use a meta optic like the Kepler Microflex. This makes lining up headshots much easier, which is needed to take advantage of this gun’s mind-blowing TTK.

For the final attachment slot, there are two appealing options, with the Ergonomic Grip being the best overall choice. When equipped, it turns the Goblin into a mobile, fast-handling weapon. This is ideal in Black Ops 6, given how fast-paced this year’s gameplay can be. Alternatively, the Vertical Foregrip works too if you value accuracy over mobility.

The Goblin isn’t just dominant in multiplayer either, with it being spectacular in Warzone too, assuming you can get used to using a semi-auto gun in Call of Duty’s battle royale.