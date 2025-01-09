Black Ops 6’s devs removed free skins, but players surprisingly love the change

Black Ops 6 has been under fire from players as of late for a variety of reasons, and they’ve removed free skins from the store on top of everything else. However, players don’t mind that these skins got taken out of the store because what they got in return is a whole lot better.

BO6 players will take any free XP they can get because it’s been hard to come by. Previous titles awarded weapon XP for kills and in-game objectives, but players noticed that the only way to level up weapons this year is through kills alone, making the process much more challenging.

Thankfully, Activision has increased XP gain in multiple updates, added several Double XP events, and even started allowing players to use Double XP tokens saved up from MW2 and MW3 after they weren’t available at launch.

Despite those efforts to expedite the process, players reported that the Double XP event in November didn’t work correctly because they didn’t earn the amount of XP they expected from matches.

There have been no issues earning XP with tokens, so it’s no surprise that players enjoy getting them for free instead of weapon skins for guns they don’t use.

BO6 players don’t miss free weapon skins

Activision

A BO6 player took to Reddit and argued, “Free bundles used to give us cool items, and now it’s just double XP tokens.”

The OP included pictures of free cosmetic items from previous games to back up their case, but commenters unanimously agreed that daily free double XP tokens are better.

“I prefer double XP tokens any day,” one commenter responded. “They helped me get to prestige master and level up my weapons much faster.”

“I don’t understand why anyone would want some sh*tty meaningless emblem that nobody is ever going to use,” a second user added.

Leveling up is especially important in BO6 since it’s the first time the classic prestige system has been part of multiplayer since Black Ops 4 in 2018.

Every Call of Duty in-between used a seasonal prestige system, and players felt less motivated to progress because each season capped how far they could level up, and their unlocks didn’t reset.

Since each Prestige in BO6 offers different rewards, players are more than happy with the free XP tokens.