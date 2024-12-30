Black Ops 6’s Dark Matter camo grind is now much easier thanks to Season 1 additions

The grind to unlock Dark Matter camo in Black Ops 6 got much easier thanks to some crucial unlockables added during Season 1.

Call of Duty has had mastery camos since Modern Warfare’s gold camos in 2007, and modern CoD games now have mastery camos locked behind hundreds of challenges.

The Dark Matter mastery camo returned in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, and requires you to get the Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons (unlocked by getting the Diamond camo on 33 weapons), and then get five kills without dying three times on the weapon you want to get Dark Matter camo for.

Dark Matter is a grind, and the start of Black Ops 6 required you to get Dark Spine on melee weapons and launchers, but the new weapons added in Season 1 have made that grind easier.

Season 1 weapons make Dark Matter easier to unlock

Dexerto/Treyarch

Many players find the hardest part of the Dark Matter challenge to be the melee weapons, which require a mixture of double kills, triple kills, and three kills without dying, and the launchers that you have to take down scorestreaks and players with to unlock their Diamond and Dark Spine camo.

However, Dark Matter only requires you to have Dark Spine on 33 weapons, but not divided between every weapon type. Black Ops 6 Season 1 has added one new assault rifle, SMG, shotgun, sniper, special secondary, and two melee weapons.

This means Dark Matter chasers no longer have to unlock Dark Spine camo for the melee weapons and launchers, and can replace them with four new weapons added in Season 1.

For example, if you’ve got Dark Spine for the Assault Rifles and SMGs, you can unlock it for the Krig-C and Saug 9mm that are available on the battle pass. Then, complete the Snipers with the new AMR Mod 4 unlocked in the Festival Frenzy Event, and round it off with the Maelstrom in the shotgun category.

Now your camo grind is slightly easier, and unlocking camos is a great way to earn XP and make the most of a double XP weekend, though not everyone is convinced they work.