Black Ops 6’s best map could be even better with simple change before launch

Black Ops 6’s map pool in the beta left some players a little underwhelmed, but there is one map that is definitely better than the rest — and it could be even better with just a few simple tweaks.

Skyline was one of the five maps available in the Black Ops 6 beta, alongside Scud, Derelict, Rewind, and, for Weekend 2, Babylon.

With Treyarch’s focus on small and medium-sized maps for BO6, some players were left disappointed by the selection, though Skyline is almost unanimously agreed upon as the best of the bunch.

However, there is one issue with it that brings it down a notch: the jacuzzi/pool side of the map, which becomes a cluttered mess when the match really gets going, making engagements feel random and difficult to navigate for the average player.

This comes down to one key element: lines of sight across the pool. It can be seen from basically every angle with pretty much no cover, meaning that Hardpoint or Domination on Skyline can become a real pain when trying to play the objective.

One player, though, came up with some very simple tweaks that could make that part of the map flow better and play nicer, and it comes down to just adding some extra walls to remove certain lines of sight.

Activision/Reddit: FlowKom Skyline’s pool area can be a problem for players trying to go anywhere near the objective.

As you can see, player FlowKom has suggested adding some extra walls around the pool area, leaving plenty of spots from which you can attack the mid-map area, but giving players on the objective more of a chance to succeed.

This won’t make the map perfect by any stretch — no Call of Duty map ever will be “perfect” — but it could certainly help improve the flow of that section and provide more fluid gameplay.

It’s not impossible Treyarch make map adjustments ahead of the game’s launch on October 25. They’ve done so in the past, for example in Black Ops 3’s Evac, which previously had an entrance to the middle part of the map from the lower right-hand side, but was removed by launch day.

While you wait for the full game to launch, be sure to get your settings in order to get max FPS, as well as play around with your Warzone controller settings so you’re ready to be the best omnimovement player in the game when the time comes.