Black Ops 6 Zombies Vulture Aid Perk-a-Cola explained

For the first time since Black Ops 2 in 2012, Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 1 Reloaded marks the return of the Vulture Aid Perk-a-Cola.

Treyarch gave Zombies fans plenty to be excited about in Season 1 Reloaded. Citadelle des Morts joined Terminus and Liberty Falls as the game mode’s third map. In addition, the mid-season update introduced a new enemy type, Wonder Weapons, Ammo Mod, GobbleGums, and Field Upgrade.

This also includes the return of Vulture Aid. Here is everything we know about the Perk-a-Cola.

What is the Vulture Aid Perk-a-Cola in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Vulture Aid increases the variety of loot from enemies, including essence vials and ammo.

Vulture Aid is available in a Perk-a-Cola machine in the upstairs area of the Dining Hall on Citadelle des Morts. Meanwhile, Vulture Aid is available on Liberty Falls and Terminus maps in the Der Wunderfizz Machine.

The Der Wunderfizz Machine offers all eight Perks, and is randomly placed in a random location on the map.

Like the other Perks, Vulture Aid can be altered with Major and Minor Augments.

Vulture Aid Major & Minor Augments

Augments are a brand-new loadout mechanic in Black Ops 6 Zombies. They further allow players to customize their Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades. Major Augments offer “substantial advantages” while Minor create “limited advantages.”

To unlock all three Major and Minor Vulture Aid Augments, players must complete the different research pathways.

Major Augments

Fetid Upgr-aid : On death, zombies have a chance to create a gas cloud that charges your Field Upgrade

: On death, zombies have a chance to create a gas cloud that charges your Field Upgrade Smell of Death : On death, zombies have a chance to create a gas cloud that conceals you while standing in it

: On death, zombies have a chance to create a gas cloud that conceals you while standing in it Parting Gift: Vulture Aid ammo drops give more ammo to Wonder Weapons

Minor Augments

Condor’s Reach : Auto-pickup loot from farther away

: Auto-pickup loot from farther away Carrion Luggage : Critical kills have a chance to drop extra Salvage

: Critical kills have a chance to drop extra Salvage Picky Eater: On death, zombies have a higher chance of dropping your current equipment

That's everything we know about Vulture Aid.