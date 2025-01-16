Season 2 of Black Ops 6 Zombies is set to be another huge update, coming with the second DLC map and a host of welcome changes.

Black Ops 6‘s Zombies mode has received an impressive amount of content so far, launching with two distinct maps followed by the release of Citadelle des Morts and new Wonder Weapons in Season 1 Reloaded.

Fans might have been expecting a smaller update this time around, but, instead, Treyarch are doubling down. Here’s everything we know about Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 so far, including the release date.

Season 2 of Black Ops 6 Zombies gets underway on Tuesday, January 28, 2024, the same day as multiplayer and Warzone. As always, the three modes will be sharing a new Battle Pass, so you can unlock Blueprints, skins, and much more to be used in all modes by playing Zombies.

The Tomb map arrives in BO6 Zombies Season 2

Activision

The Season 2 update brings the second post-launch map to Black Ops 6 Zombies – The Tomb. This brand-new map takes place on an ancient burial ground, featuring underground catacombs to explore as you try to survive.

In terms of size, The Tomb is described as “an experience similar to Liberty Falls,” featuring “tighter play spaces with a focus on replayability.”

Although this is a totally new location built especially for Black Ops 6, the devs have also confirmed “side Easter Eggs and even a reimagined Wonder Weapon” inspired by Zombies history.

New SMG

We don’t know the full lineup of new weapons in Black Ops 6 Season 2, but Treyarch revealed an SMG will join the roster. The name hasn’t been confirmed, but we know that it’s “one of the most iconic SMGs in Zombies history.”

This has led to speculation among fans that it could be the classic MP40, which has appeared in nearly every single Zombies mode since World at War, often as a Wall Buy. It certainly seems like the most likely candidate, but some players think it could be the PPSH-41.

Quality of life changes

On top of all the major additions mentioned above, the 115 Day announcement also revealed a host of smaller changes to make the Zombies experience smoother. Check them out below:

Challenge Tracking & Near Completion (Zombies and Multiplayer) Manually track up to 10 Calling Card Challenges and 10 Camo Challenges per mode to easily keep track of Challenges you’re progressing. If you have less than 10 Calling Card Challenges or 10 Camo Challenges tracked, your nearest Challenges to completion will display in those slots instead. This should help players discover and identify Challenges they are close to completing. The top Tracked or Near Completion Calling Card Challenge and Camo Challenge both appear in the Lobby, as well as in-game via the Options Menu.



(Zombies and Multiplayer) Co-op Pause In matches where everyone is in the same party, the party leader will now be able to pause the game for everyone to regroup on strategy or take a snack break during those high-round runs. We know this one’s been requested since launch, and we’re excited to get it in with S02.



AFK Kick Loadout Recovery If a player gets kicked for going AFK in a co-op game, now their loadout, Essence, and Salvage will be restored after they rejoin.



Separate HUD Presets for Zombies and Multiplayer At last, you’ll be able to set up the HUD Preset settings you prefer for Zombies and keep an entirely different setup for MP without having to change them between modes. We wanted to get this one in sooner, but the team needed to refocus on higher priorities as they came up.



We’re expecting a more in-depth look at all of the Zombies content in Black Ops 6 Season 2 in the coming weeks, so we’ll be sure to update this page with more details.

