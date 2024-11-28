Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 1 Reloaded: Release date, Citadelle des Morts map & Wonder Weapons

Black Ops 6 brings its Season 1 Reloaded update in early December, dropping the biggest Zombies update since launch with a brand-new map, Wonder Weapons, in-game events, and more.

New Zombies maps are coming thick and fast, with two arriving at launch and the next coming just over a month later. This is all part of the mid-season update which brings Ranked Play to Warzone’s Urzikstan, new multiplayer maps, and the CODMAS event.

If you’re looking to learn more about the Zombies Season 1 Reloaded update then you’ve come to the right place as we’re breaking down everything we know so far including the release date, what to expect from the Citadelle des Morts map, and the new Wonder Weapons.

Article continues after ad

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 1 Reloaded arrives on Thursday, December 5. We don’t know the exact time yet, but these updates usually arrive at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT.

Article continues after ad

However, Season 1 kicked off a few hours early so keep an eye out as it might drop earlier than expected.

Citadelle des Morts map

The headline addition in Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded is the brand-new Citadelle des Morts map. Meaning Citadel of the Dead in French, the new map takes the Requiem crew to an abandoned medieval castle in Avalon.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the castle, you’ll get to explore the old-timey village while battling hordes of the undead. Plus, there’ll be a new enemy type stalking the ruined keep.









When does the Citadelle des Morts Main Quest go live?

The Citadelle des Morts Main Quest Easter egg goes live as soon as the map drops. The Terminus and Liberty Falls Main Quests went live a few hours after launch to make up for the game releasing at different times around the world, but Season 1 Reloaded drops at the same time for everyone.

Article continues after ad

With it always being a race to see who can figure it out first, the update should go live at the announced time, but you never know.

Article continues after ad

New Zombies content

New Perk-A-Cola (also coming to Liberty Falls and Terminus)

New Field Upgrade

New Ammo Mod

18 New Augments

Three new GobbleGums flavors

Hand Cannon craftable Support weapon

New Wonder Weapons

A new Enemy Type

Wonder Weapons

More than one Wonder Weapon will arrive with Citadelle des Morts and Season 1 Reloaded, and leaks suggest they’ll be the Umbral Blade and Wunderwaffe DG-2.

Activision The Wunderwaffe is sure to arrive in BO6 at some point.

According to data miner ‘alanthethird_90,’ the Umbral Blade will have four variants but they don’t know what they are yet. While the Wunderwaffe DG-2 has been seen in the game files, it’s hardly surprising after it appeared in the Liberty Falls trailer, but there’s no guarantee it’ll arrive with Season 1 Reloaded.

Article continues after ad

New weapons

Maelstrom Shotgun

AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle

Cleaver Melee Weapon







Three new weapons arrive in Season 1 Reloaded and are unlocked through events. Expect the full-auto Maelstrom Shotgun to be a deadly choice in Citadelle Des Morts and the other maps, but perhaps the AMR Mod 4 (essentially the Barret .50 Cal) will be another strong choice.

New event

While we don’t know what it involves yet, the devs said an event focused on Zombies arrives during Season 1 Reloaded. These events usually require players to complete milestones to claim rewards like Double XP, Emblems, Calling Cards, and even new weapons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There will be sure to be plenty of smaller Easter eggs to find throughout Citadelle des Morts so in the meantime, check out all the ones we’ve found in Liberty Falls.