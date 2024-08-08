Black Ops 6 Zombies removes pay-to-win requirement for GobbleGums

Treyarch listened to community feedback and removed the pay-to-win requirement for GobbleGum purchases in Black Ops 6.

CoD Zombies first introduced GobbleGums in Black Ops 3. The single-use items provide special abilities and are permanently removed from your inventory once used.

GobbleGums were controversial because purchasing them from the machine was expensive and forced players to spend in-game currency repeatedly until they got the ability they wanted.

The in-game currency in BO3 could also be earned without spending money, but it did open the door for micro-transactions in BO6 with the feature returning.

Treyarch dispelled those concerns by confirming that players won’t have to spend Essence to get GobbleGums.

How do GobbleGums work in Black Ops 6?

To get GobbleGums in Zombies, players need to acquire them from the Mr. Peeks machine, which will be in a random spot on the map each match.

After locating a machine, players need to interact with it, and a GobbleGum is randomly dropped. The machine then cools down on a timer or will be immediately reset next round.

Players can store up to three GobbleGums at once and can use as many as they want at once.

Any unused GobbleGums are kept between matches, and you won’t lose them if you disconnect from a match. All unused items are stored in a pack that holds up to five.

GobbleGums cannot be dropped or shared, but you can swap to a different pack anytime during a match using the in-game menu. Changing the pack will reset the randomized order of the new pack.

Article continues after ad

There are five different rarities: Rare, Epic, Legendary, Ultra, and Whimsical. Abilities are more powerful for higher rarities. For example, Wonderbar is an Ultra rarity and makes the next Mystery Box weapon a Wonder Weapon.

Treyarch did not reveal every GobbleGum that will be available for launch. But for more information about Zombies, check out our guide on the new save and quit feature.