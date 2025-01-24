Black Ops 6 Zombies players slam “useless” Season 2 Perk nobody needs

Black Ops 6 Season 2 is bringing back a Zombies Perk first introduced in BO4, but players are calling it a “useless” addition that’s unlikely to be used.

Surviving the higher rounds in Black Ops 6 Zombies is no easy task, as it’s easy to get overwhelmed if you’re not using the best weapons and coordinating as a team. Luckily, there are plenty of items to help make life easier, and Perk-a-Colas are some of the most powerful — granting useful effects like increased health or better movement.

With the Season 2 update introducing The Tomb, a compact new map where danger lies around every corner, Treyarch have also brought back the Death Perception Perk first seen in BO4. However, after seeing its effects, players don’t think they’ll need it.

Zombies players call out “dumb” Death Perception Perk

Drinking a Death Perception Perk-a-Cola outlines the body of zombies through walls, allowing you to see enemies even if they’re not right in front of you. While this is something that would be invaluable in multiplayer or Warzone, players argued that it’s unnecessary in Zombies.

Reddit user ‘Starmanof1’ shared a post claiming “this is just useless,” and plenty of other fans agreed in the replies.

“Yeah it may be helpful to some people, but it just seems so dumb to know where the zombies are as they are coming directly to me anyway,” said one player.

“This is the least exciting perk reveal of all time. Even less exciting than when they added this perk to CW when no one wanted it there either,” replied another, before a third user said: “100% useless and underwhelming.”

Just like the other Perks, there are Augments you can research which offer bonus abilities. These range from turning the occasional body shot into a critical shot (Critical Eye) to increasing the scan rate of the minimap to give you a better idea of your surroundings (Bird’s Eye View).

However, even these extras weren’t enough to convince players that they should spend their hard-earned points on it.

“Critical Eye sounds more like a minor than a major,” argued one player. “They should just make it so that ALL body shots count as crit shots because no one is gonna buy this f*****g perk otherwise.”

As some players pointed out though, while Death Perception may not seem like a must-have at first glance, there’s a chance that it might be needed for The Tomb Easter egg. Both Terminus and Citadelle des Morts cranked up the difficulty towards the end of the quest, so it’s possible that this Perk might be helpful, or even required, to finish it.