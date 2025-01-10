Black Ops 6 Zombies players mourn classic feature that’s now completely “useless”

The Mystery Box is one of the most well-known features in CoD Zombies, but Black Ops 6 players are worried that it’s become redundant in the modern version of the mode.

Call of Duty Zombies has evolved in a number of ways over the years. Since the first iteration of the round-based survival mode back in World at War, it seems like each new version gets bigger and bigger, with increasingly complicated maps and systems.

But one feature that has survived since 2008 is the Mystery Box, where players spend some of their hard-earned points in exchange for a random weapon. These can range from regular Assault Rifles and Shotguns to powerful Wonder Weapons like the Ray Gun.

The random box features on all three Black Ops 6 Zombies maps released so far, Liberty Falls, Terminus, and Citadelle des Morts. But players are claiming that it’s become “useless” since you can now start with your own custom loadout, rather than just a Pistol like it was in the old days.

BO6 Zombies player claims Mystery Box has become “obsolete”

Reddit user ‘Little_Pomelo2573’ kickstarted the conversation, asking “Is the Mystery Box obsolete?” before adding: “I had this opinion on Cold War as well. I would just put all my effort into my spawn weapon and had no need for the box unless it was for Wonder Weapons.”

Plenty of other players responded, agreeing that the introduction of loadouts, which began in Black Ops Cold War and continued in Black Ops 6, has reduced how useful the random box is. Whereas before the box or Wall Buys were the only way to get better guns, you can now simply upgrade and Pack-a-Punch your starter weapon.

“Since you can make your own loadout, there’s not much point to it. Only for the Ray Gun and those kinds of guns,” responded one player, although many also argued that you can guarantee Wonder Weapons by crafting them yourself.

“I only ever use the mystery box if a daily challenge requires it or when I was grinding for the ‘kill enemies with scorestreaks from the mystery box’ challenge,” said one reply. “I equip the gun I want to camo grind into the loadout, and that’s it.”

There were still plenty of fans who claimed they still hit the random box in Black Ops 6 Zombies, even if it’s just for old times’ sake. However, most still admitted that it needs some major changes if it’s going to stay relevant in modern Zombies.

One idea said: “I think at this stage the Mystery Box needs quite a redesign. Maybe make it a lot more expensive, but it only contains wonder weapons (including grenades like the Monkey Bomb and Kazimir), supports, and weapon upgrade items.”

We’re expecting to see even more Zombies maps in Black Ops 6 in the coming seasons, so we’ll have to wait and see if the devs tweak the Mystery Box in any way.