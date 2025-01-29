Black Ops 6 Zombies players insist The Tomb map is “garbage” for one key reason

Black Ops 6 Season 2 is here and players are diving into The Tomb for the first time. However, while many are enjoying elements of the new map, there’s one crucial part that’s completely ruining the experience.

Hot on the heels of Citadelle des Morts, a new Zombies map titled The Tomb was released as part of the Season 2 update. This smaller experience picks up the story from its predecessor, taking place in an excavation site sitting on top of dangerous catacombs.

Players have been hard at work trying to complete the main story Easter egg, which is much shorter than the likes of Liberty Falls and Terminus. But despite the brisker length, there’s still one part of the Easter egg that’s grinding progress to a halt — the final boss.

BO6 Zombies “disappointed” with The Tomb boss fight

Shortly after The Tomb map arrived on January 28, social media was flooded with players calling out the map, especially the final fight. After jumping through the many steps to reach the last encounter, you’re tasked with destroying the Sentinal Artifact in an arena swarming with Amalgams, Mimics, and more.

But while you’d expect the finale to the Easter egg to be a challenge, many fans feel that Treyarch may have pushed things too far this time.

One player on Reddit called the fight “garbage” and said that the sheer number of high-level enemies you’re forced to deal with removes any sense of fun from the battle: “Felt like I was in Outbreak on like Round 100, in a boss fight on round 20.”

Another issue is that Wonder Weapons don’t do any damage to the boss itself, meaning your Ice Staff can only be used to fight smaller enemies. Given that you only have two weapons at your disposal, this left popular streamer ModernWarzone “disappointed.”

“So gimmicky and Treyarch choosing to not allow players to damage the boss with wonder weapons (ice staff or ray gun) is such a weird decision in my opinion,” he said in an X post. “Still seems like a decent map, weird boss tho.”

Overall, while opinions about the map as a whole have been mixed, there is very little love for this final encounter. Another Reddit user even claimed: “The Tomb map might have the worst boss fight in BO6 Zombies history.”

Unfortunately, there is no way to complete The Tomb Easter egg without making it past this boss, so it’s required if you want to scoop the quest rewards. Only time will tell if the devs decide to make any adjustments to the encounter following the backlash.