Black Ops 6 Zombies players furious after devs nerf Directed Mode camo farming

Call of Duty Zombies has had a direct nerf made to Directed Mode, one that’s aimed at making it much harder to farm camos and play through the mode in any way that isn’t just making a straight run though the Easter Egg.

The grind for Zombies camos is a long one. You’ll have to work your way through thousands and thousands of Zombies on each gun to make any progress.

If you want the Nebula camo, the reward for unlocking every Zombies camo challenge, it’s going to take a while. So, rather than using other glitches like the Terminus boat bug that gives you a consistent farming spot, some players choose to use Directed Mode and take advantage of the rounds being capped.

Though the grind for normal multiplayer weapon camos was made easier in Season 1, the latest patch is now making the camo challenges on the Zombies side of things much harder.

Directed Mode substantially nerfed for farming

Directed Mode was originally designed to make getting through the Zombies Easter Eggs a little easier, and it appears Treyarch wants to turn that into its only purpose.

It’s ultimately a good addition considering how inaccessible the Zombies story was in previous CoD entries. For those who don’t want to spend hours figuring out what to do, a guided experience is much more laid back.

The same is true of farming camos. Directed mode caps off at Round 15, keeping things relatively straightforward and relaxed compared to having that round counter tick up as you continue the grind.

If you’re even remotely experienced, you’re not going to die on Round 15, and it’ll be much simpler to hold on to powerful weapons that can end rounds with ease.

Activision

However, a nerf introduced in Black Ops 6’s January 3 patch has made this process much harder. The nerf reads as follows:

Extended time between rounds and the delay between spawning zombies after five looped rounds at the round cap in Directed Mode.

How long is this extension? It’s about a 30-second increased delay between rounds. Rounds already have a delay of around 20 seconds, so it’ll take almost a minute to cycle between rounds once you hit this artificially imposed cap.

Considering how late in the game you’d have to get for this to begin triggering, it’s hard to see it as anything but a nerf directly targeted at the mode. Players on Reddit weren’t happy.

“You will play the game the way we want you to play it,” remarked one Reddit user.

“All the people talking about ‘just play the game are only saying that cause they got Nebula in directed mode already lmao,” said another.

“Lmao gotta love people who chime in to f**king dictate how other people should enjoy their game Jesus guys if you don’t like the idea of directed mode DON’T PLAY IT. Some people enjoy grinding that way and that’s ok, everyone doesn’t need to enjoy things the way you do,” explained a user who likes the laid-back grinding experience.

This is a problem that could be alleviated by simply shortening the grind for Zombies camos but, for now, players will have to find other ways of getting through all these challenges.

It isn’t all bad in this patch, though. Some bugs keeping Citadelle des Morts from being completed have motivated the devs to extend the deadline on rewards for completing the mode without the help of Directed Mode. Now, players can practice in Directed and try out the full Easter Egg.