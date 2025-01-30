Black Ops 6 Zombies players are terrified of this one jumpscare in The Tomb

Black Ops 6 Zombies‘ new map, The Tomb, has plenty of secrets to track down, but a terrifying jumpscare has left players confused.

Aside from the main story Easter egg, The Tomb is absolutely packed with hidden objectives and references. Some of these are as simple as a piece of music playing, while others can even help you defeat the final boss, such as the Gold Armor.

The one thing that most of them have in common is that they can be easily replicated in every run. However, that isn’t always the case, as players are running into a shocking jumpscare that consistently takes them off guard.

The Tomb jumpscare leaves is ‘scaring the life’ out of players

Since The Tomb arrived on January 28, clips have begun surfacing of the scare. Players will be going about their business, before an animated zombie lunges towards the screen, letting off a piercing scream in the process.

It’s undoubtedly scary when you’re not expecting it, especially if you have your headphones cranked up to the highest volume.

But the main reason it’s so unsettling is because there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason as to when it happens, at least at first. Some players have reported seeing it when they enter a new location, others claimed it happened when collecting a Power-Up.

But the mystery has seemingly been solved and it appears there is a way to guarantee the jumpscare will appear. When YouTuber ‘dkdynamite‘ showed off the Easter egg in a video, players replied to report that it’s triggered by shooting statues that can spawn in random locations around The Tomb.

When you do, the eyes begin glowing red and you’ll hear a faint whisper. But the zombie doesn’t appear right away, instead once activated it can jump out at any point during the rest of your run.

One player reported that they were able to recreate this multiple times in one game: “Shot him again three times in the same game and jump scared me three times randomly in the game.”

The statues tend to be located out of bounds, so some fans are causing the Easter egg by mistake, which is leading to tense moments. “Whatever the jumpscare trigger is I must have done it on accident last night. Cause it came up and scared the life out of me,” commented one player.

This is just one of the main hidden secrets found in The Tomb. As Zombies players spend more time learning the map, who knows what other surprises they might find?