Black Ops 6 Zombies leak hints at Sword Wonder Weapon for next map

Black Ops 6 Zombies leaks indicate that a brand new Wonder Weapon, reportedly a sword, will debut on the upcoming map.

Black Ops 6 has already cemented itself as another successful installment in the longstanding Call of Duty franchise. With record-breaking Game Pass downloads resulting in a high player count, it’s already a big hit for the devs.

In particular, the Zombies game mode has been a return to form, with many even turning away from Multiplayer to test their skills against the hordes of undead.

With two maps currently out, Liberty Falls and Terminus, players are eager for more, and thankfully, their prayers will be answered soon. Black Ops 6’s first post-launch Zombies map, Citadelle Des Morts, will drop in the middle of Season 1, so roughly in the middle of December 2024.

While little is known about the exact details of the map, a new leak has teased the introduction of a brand-new Wonder Weapon. However, this won’t be your classic overpowered gun. Instead, Citadelle Des Morts’ unique Wonder Weapon will reportedly be a Sword.

According to leaks from alanthethird_90 on X (formerly Twitter), this Sword will be called the “Umbral Blade” and will allegedly come in four different variations.

For those who played Black Ops 3, this may remind you of the Zombies map Der Eisendrache. After all, there are some pretty obvious comparisons that can be drawn.

Der Eisendrache was also a Castle, and its unique bow-and-arrow Wonder Weapon, Wrath of the Ancients, had four different variations.

In addition to this rumored Umbral Blade Wonder Weapon, the leaker also reported that the WunderWaffe DG2 from World at War will return.

It’s important to keep in mind that these are leaks and should not be taken as confirmation, but with BO6 introducing a new Perk-A-Cola Melee Machiatto, it would only make sense for the next Wonder Weapon to be close-quarters focused.

Naturally, we’ll keep you updated when more details regarding Black Op 6’s new Zombie map, Citadelle Des Morts, are revealed.