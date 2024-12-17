Black Ops 6 brings the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event with free Christmas-themed rewards to be earned but that’s not all, as Zombies’ Liberty Falls gets a festive makeover in the Jingle Hells mode.

Jingle Hells first arrived in Black Ops Cold War’s Die Maschine and now comes to Black Ops 6 but it’s more than a visual overhaul. This Season 1 Reloaded LTM brings plenty of new mechanics to up the difficulty, give you a better chance to get the new GobbleGums, and get you in the festive spirit.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Jingle Hells LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Jingle Hells arrives on Tuesday, December 17. It was expected to arrive alongside the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event on December 19, but Treyarch confirmed its December 17 release in a tweet. Updates like events usually drop at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT and we expect this to be the same.

Article continues after ad

All Jingle Hells gameplay changes

Liberty Falls Main Quest

You can still complete the Liberty Falls main quest in Jingle Hells but note that it’ll be even tougher due to all of the different mechanics. There doesn’t seem to be any unique reward for finishing it in the LTM though, as the devs confirmed that “you’ll earn the standard Main Quest completion rewards if you finish the quest in Jingle Hells.”

Article continues after ad

Missing features

The Mystery Box, Crafting Tables, and Arsenal Machines are all missing from Jingle Hells but not to worry, there are plenty of new, holiday-themed mechanics to make up for it.

Holiday Cheer Gobblegum

There’s a brand-new Gobblegum to earn with the Jingle Hells event – Holiday Cheer. This Whimsical gum won’t give you any advantage over the hordes of the undead, it’ll give the zombies festive decorations.

Holiday Cheer can be earned in any of the three maps but Jingle Hells gives you the best chance. They don’t expire and will be earnable after the holiday season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision

Snowballs

Similar to how they work in Nuketown Holiday, you can collect piles of snowballs around Liberty Falls and they’ll replace your Lethal Equipment, letting you fling them at the zombies to deal high damage.

Naughty or Nice Power-Up

You’ll be able to find the Naughty or Nice Power-Up, a huge floating stocking, around Liberty Falls. Depending on whether you’ve been naughty or nice it’ll either drop presents or spawn Vermin but what decides that remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Snowmen

Snowmen have popped up around Liberty Falls and there will either be loot or a Zombie hiding inside, so while you should prioritize searching them all, be on your guard.





Present Boxes

Zombies have a chance of dropping Present Boxes “which can be opened for a gift that keeps on giving.” What this means isn’t clear yet, but make sure to keep an eye out.

The Trial Computers also get a festive makeover and you can find more of these Present Boxes surrounding them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Frozen Rounds

The cold weather will only make things more difficult as Jingle Hells introduces Frozen Rounds, where being outside will freeze you to the bone and slow down your reactions. You can head indoors to stay warm and avoid the effects, though.

You’ll also be able to earn the new AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle through Archie’s Festival Frenzy, and then a Squid Game collab is set to arrive in January.