Black Ops 6 Zombies is better than Warzone & multiplayer for one crucial reason

Following the release of the Season 2 update, it’s clear that Black Ops 6 Zombies is shining brighter than its multiplayer and battle royale counterparts, and there’s one simple but crucial reason for that.

It’s no secret that Warzone has been in a tough spot in recent months, as ongoing bugs and an influx of cheaters have caused much of the community to completely turn on the game. Even the release of Season 2, which was supposed to sacrifice new content in order to address the most pressing problems, fell way short and left plenty of glaring issues on the table.

The feeling towards Black Ops 6 multiplayer has also soured slightly. Despite a launch that was met with glowing reviews, a Ranked Play mode full of hackers and an underwhelming Squid Game collaboration has halted its momentum.

But the one area of Call of Duty that is still thriving is BO6 Zombies and there’s a simple explanation as to why — it unites and hypes up the community in a way the other modes just don’t.

Zombies succeeds where Warzone and multiplayer fail

In every new season so far, Zombies has been treated to a brand-new map, first Citadelle des Morts followed by The Tomb. For any fan, these feel like major events, bringing a fresh Easter egg questline to tackle and new Wonder Weapons to find, build, and learn.

It’s essentially one big puzzle that thousands of players are trying to solve at the same time, creating a buzz within the community that lasts for weeks. Just a quick glance on social media after The Tomb launched revealed hundreds of posts from players, all sharing tips, strategies, and secrets they’d uncovered in their race to reach the end.

Activision

This is something that Warzone and multiplayer simply can’t replicate to same the level, or as often. Sure, BO6 gets a host of new weapons to unlock and some maps to keep things from going stale, but after a couple of matches it’s business as usual until the next update rolls around.

Warzone can generate a similar hype when it drops a new map, but the size and scope of a battle royale map mean that they’re understandably few and far between, leaving the many seasons between releases feeling like appetizers while we wait for the main course.

Meanwhile, every Zombies update is a major event that adds substantial new features and every map almost feels like a different game.

This is something that rival titles like Fortnite have also done very well over the years. Each time Epic drop a new season, it’s a complete reinvention that brings the entire community together as they make discoveries and uncover secrets in real-time.

The good news is that Season 3 is expected to be a substantial content drop, especially in Warzone where OG map Verdansk is expected to return. But if Call of Duty wants to keep its players coming back season after season, it needs to take cues from Zombies and start swinging for the fences. Give us more to sink our teeth into than just a few new guns and bring back the buzz.

