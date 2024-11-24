Black Ops 6 Zombies has a major issue the devs can’t fix

Black Ops 6 Zombies players continue to find god mode glitches patch after patch, despite the devs trying to take them out of the game. It’s a constant game of whack-a-mole BO6’s devs can’t seem to win.

God mode exploits in COD Zombies keep growing in popularity, and the recently released Black Ops 6 is no exception.

These exploits let players quickly farm Prestige Levels, camos, and more. Some glitches have even made users invulnerable to damage while they stack up unlimited XP on maps such as Liberty Falls.

Developers have issued patches to squash various god mode exploits, one of which went live on November 20. The update used COD’s anti-cheat system to enhance AFK detections in the wake of viral AFK glitches. But it appears Ricochet can only guard against so much.

Black Ops 6 Zombies players keep finding new god mode glitches

Within days of the November 20 update going live, content creators uncovered new exploits for solo and co-op players in Zombies.

Gudpexi the Gamer shared footage of an AFK glitch that provides “unlimited” XP and camo for cooperative players. Apparently, those who do everything right should have no trouble getting max Prestige.

Meanwhile, the Gaming Exploits channel on YouTube discovered an “easy solo god mode glitch” that works on the Terminus map. This post-patch advantage will let players max out their weapon levels, earn weapon camos, and gain unlimited XP.

Activision

If nothing else, such content suggests that despite their best efforts, Black Ops 6 Zombies developers have yet to figure out how to combat god mode glitches. Or perhaps the issue is that players are a bit too good at finding them.

Cheating issues related to exploits and the like have plagued Call of Duty titles for several years. While Ricochet’s implementation has helped in many respects, some bugs still slip past the goalie.

The worst cheating offenses surface in other game modes such as Ranked Play, which hackers took a shine to shortly after its November 20 arrival. Notably, the Ricochet team is working on solutions, yet some players argue the system isn’t as efficient as necessary.

