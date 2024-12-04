Black Ops 6 Zombies GobbleGum Mania event: Start date, rewards & how to get them

The first Zombies-exclusive event, GobbleGum Mania, is coming to Black Ops 6 in Season 1 Reloaded, giving players the chance to earn stacks of free rewards.

Black Ops 6’s mid-season update brings plenty of new content, including weapons like the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle and a winter version of Nuketown. Zombies is also set to benefit with the release of the new Citadelle des Morts map, as well as an exciting new event.

To celebrate the launch of the third map, Treyarch is holding the Black Ops 6 GobbleGum Mania event in Zombies, so here’s how it works and the rewards up for grabs.

The GobbleGum event begins on Thursday, December 5, 2024, in Black Ops 6 Zombies, the same date that the Season 1 Reloaded update goes live. It will run for two full weeks before ending on Thursday, December 19, as confirmed by the pre-launch blog.

GobbleGum Mania event explained

Activision

The GobbleGum Mania event tasks both you and the entire community with consuming a specific number of GobbleGums in Zombies matches. Just like the Hit List event before it, there will be a personal and global goal to complete within two weeks.

The personal goal counts any GobbleGums you eat during a game, encouraging you to visit the machines as often as possible. As you hit certain milestones, you’ll unlock a series of rewards.

Meanwhile, the global goal takes into account every GobbleGum consumed by all players during the event. This has its own separate list of rewards, which are handed out to the whole community whenever a new milestone is reached.

So, you need to actively contribute to get the personal rewards, but the global rewards will be given to you whether you play or not.

All event rewards & how to get them

Personal

GobbleGums Reward 5 Power Keg (GobbleGum) 10 Top Prize (Emblem) 15 Gumball Grave (Calling Card) 30 Time Out Ultra (GobbleGum) 50 Perk-a-Cola Pack (GobbleGum bundle)

Community

GobbleGums Reward 10 million Gum-Valanche (Loading Screen) 25 million Power Keg Unlock (GobbleGum Feature) 50 million Stitched Up (Spray) TBC Time Out Unlock (GobbleGum Feature) TBC Newtonian (Weapon Charm)

Among the rewards are two brand-new GobbleGums; Time Out and Power Keg. The former clears all enemies and immediately ends the round, while the latter spawns a Full Power drop on demand to charge your Field Upgrade meter.

The teaser images and blog revealed the GobbleGums required for the first three global rewards, but the remaining two are yet to be revealed. We’ll be sure to update this page with the remaining details once they’re available.

For more, be sure to check out the Merry Mayhem event that launched in Black Ops 6 multiplayer at the same time, as well as everything coming to Warzone in Season 1 Reloaded.