Black Ops 6 Zombies finally adds feature players have been asking for since 2008

Black Ops 6 eliminates the frustration caused by losing your progress from a Zombies run by introducing a new save and quit feature.

For the first time in four years, Black Ops 6 marks the long-awaited return of round-based Zombies. This format challenges teams of up to four players to try and survive endless waves of zombies.

BO6 features a main quest to complete, but players can keep fighting after finishing every objective. From there, it becomes a test of survival to see how many rounds your team can last while facing increasingly difficult opposition.

With that in mind, some matches can last several hours. If you prefer to play solo, there is now a way to pause and finish a Zombies match later to keep your record-breaking run intact.

How to save and quit a Black Ops 6 Zombies match

Activision

During a Zombies match, players can pause their solo match. After a finite amount of time without activity, the match will automatically be saved. To continue, players can load to save file.

You can save your match at any time, given that you are at full health, and aren’t downed, dead, or actively engaged in an exfil. If enough time passes when you are not active, the game will automatically save your game so you don’t lose any progress.

If the BO6 servers go down or you lose internet connection, solo players can load up a save close to the time you disconnected and continue from that point.

Meanwhile, if you disconnected from a squad match but the host is still active, you can rejoin and continue the match after a small period of spectating.

For private matchmaking, players can join another friend’s game regardless of how far they are, as long as the host has room in the game and their party is in a joinable state.

It’s important to note that an internet connection is required to play Zombies, even if you are solo. For more on Zombies, check out our guide on the map Terminus.