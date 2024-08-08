Black Ops 6 Zombies: Every main quest game mode explained

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies Main Quest will feature two different game modes to explore catered towards a wide spectrum of players and filled with rewards.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies will have a Main Quest that players can complete. As always, the classic features of Zombies will all be available, thereby allowing veterans to enjoy it to the fullest.

However, the developers are also introducing a new game mode for new players to help them get the hang of Zombies. Treyarch is also making an effort to raise the campaign difficulty compared to how it was in Call of Duty Cold War.

If you are interested in learning about all the game modes in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies Main Quest, we have you covered.

Every game mode in Black Ops 6 Zombies main quest

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies’ main quest will be divided into two modes. They are as follows:

Standard : This is the normal mode where the player is open to explore the maps on their own terms. This mode will allow veterans to explore the challenges of the Zombies maps through freedom and investigation. In this mode, side quests and exclusive Easter Eggs will be available to discover.

: This is the normal mode where the player is open to explore the maps on their own terms. This mode will allow veterans to explore the challenges of the Zombies maps through freedom and investigation. In this mode, side quests and exclusive Easter Eggs will be available to discover. Guided mode: This mode will be added a bit after maps launch, and is aimed at players who are not familiar with Zombies. In this mode, the game will guide you with the progression, but side quests and Easter Eggs will be disabled. Additionally, the rounds of the Main Quest will be capped at certain stages.

As always, finishing the Main Quest will reward players with unique goodies. If you finish the Main Quest in the Standard mode, you will receive some additional rewards. Finally, you will also receive a Calling Card upon finishing the Main Quest before the Guided mode launches.

This is all we know about the game modes for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies main quest. For more on the Black Ops 6 and other titles, check out our Call of Duty home page.