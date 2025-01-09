Black Ops 6 Zombies devs almost immediately revert Directed Mode nerf after backlash

After facing a massive wave of backlash, Black Ops 6 Zombies devs admitted to making a misstep with the previous update and reverted the Directed Mode changes.

Completing the mastery camo challenges in Zombies is no simple feat. You must get 1,000s of eliminations per weapon, including taking down elite enemies.

Players discovered it’s easier to complete the challenges in Directed Mode on Liberty Falls because the mode only goes up to Round 15. However, you don’t have to exfil after reaching Round 15, so you can stay in the match and farm easy eliminations without getting overwhelmed by the number of enemies in later rounds.

Treyarch cracked down on this workaround in the January 3 update by adding a 30-second increased delay between rounds after five rounds past the round cap, meaning it now took around one minute before a new round started.

Fans interpreted this specific change as a direct nerf to camo grinding and questioned why the change was needed. Treyarch ultimately agreed and responded accordingly.

Treyarch walks back Directed Mode changes in Zombies

As part of the January 9 update, Treyarch explained, “The team is always focused on making Zombies fun and rewarding (it’s why we make video games!), but we don’t always nail it the first time.”

“We know it’s not fun to see a “fix” multiple weeks later for something that wasn’t bothering you in the first place, so we’re reverting the Directed Mode changes,” the Zombies development team confirmed.

Fans celebrated the change and commended the developers for being transparent about the decision-making process.

“Good, that fix was totally idiotic,” one commenter responded.

“So grinding new nebulas won’t be god awful, nice.”

Even in Directed Mode, unlocking Nebula camos for every BO6 weapon will still require a lot of dedicated hours, but this should at least make the painstaking process easier.

For more on Zombies, check out the top 10 weapons for the game mode.