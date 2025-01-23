Black Ops 6 Zombies Death Perception Perk-a-Cola explained

Black Ops 6 Season 2 marks the return of the Perk-a-Cola, Death Perception. Here is everything you need to know about the ability, including its Major and Minor Augments.

It’s been a good year to be a Zombies fan. BO6 launched with two Zombies maps; Season 1 introduced Citadelle Des Morts as a third map, and Tomb is part of the Season 2 update.

On top of that, the seasonal update also features a new Wonder Weapon, enemy type, Gobblegums, War Machine support weapon, and other quality-of-life changes.

Article continues after ad

This, of course, also includes the Death Perception Perk-a-Cola, which has all the makings of becoming an essential ability for any long Zombies run.

How does Death Perception work in BO6 Zombies?

Activision

Death Perception allows players to detect enemies through obstacles and walls via outlines of their bodies. This Perk-a-Cola first appeared in Black Ops 4 and is a little different than fans remember it, thanks to the Augment system.

Augmentations allow players to customize their Perks, Ammo Mods, and Field Upgrades, and the Death Perception alterations are exciting. Major Augments provide “substantial advantages,” while Minor will offer “limited advantages.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To unlock Augments, players must complete different research pathways. Here are the Major and Minor Augments for Death Perception.

Death Perception Major Augments

Treasure Hunter : Spot items others can miss from loot containers as well as Special and Elite kills.

: Spot items others can miss from loot containers as well as Special and Elite kills. Death Stare : Your Elemental Weakness damage has a chance to kill an enemy that is low on health.

: Your Elemental Weakness damage has a chance to kill an enemy that is low on health. Critical Eye: Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot.

Death Perception Minor Augments

Bird’s Eye View : The minimap’s scan rate is increased.

: The minimap’s scan rate is increased. Extra Change : Find extra Essence under more locations.

: Find extra Essence under more locations. Further Insight: Increase perception radius.

That’s everything we know about the Death Perception Perk-a-Cola. For more on Black Ops 6 Zombies, check out the complete details about the new Wonder Weapon and why fans are so excited.