Black Ops 6 Zombies Citadelle des Morts map: Setting, story & leaked Wonder Weapon

A new Black Ops 6 Zombies map is on the way named Citadelle des Morts, or “Citadel of the Dead,” and while details are thin, we already know where it’s set and what else it could bring.

Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode has been well-received by the community, with many players wasting no time completing the Easter eggs on both Terminus and Liberty Falls. But Treyarch are committed to expanding the mode and the first new map has been announced.

Here’s everything we know about Citadelle des Morts in BO6 Zombies.

When does Citadelle des Morts release?

Citadelle des Morts arrives as part of the Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded update, which is expected to arrive sometime in early December. There is no official date for the mid-season patch yet, but based on previous years, we predict it will be somewhere around December 12.

We’ll be sure to update this page with a concrete date once it’s announced.

Citadelle des Morts setting

As the name suggests, Citadelle des Morts (Citadel of the Dead) is set in a mysterious castle in Europe. The sprawling fortress has been completely abandoned, other than the hordes of undead you’ll have to fend off, of course.

Little else is known about where the map is set, but we do know that it can be found in Avalon, the fictional region that is home to multiplayer maps like Skyline and the rumored Warzone BR map of the same name.

Story

The stories of Liberty Falls and Terminus were mostly separate from each other, but the devs have confirmed that Citadelle des Morts will pick from the end of the latter’s Easter egg. It’s set to feature the same crew of characters and address many of the reveals, so be sure to complete Terminus beforehand.

In an X post announcing the map, the devs said: “After the shocking revelations at the culmination of the Terminus Main Quest, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey follow the clues to Europe and discover an abandoned castle – a ‘citadel of the dead,’ if you will.”

Wonder Weapon leaked

A new Zombies map means a new Wonder Weapon, but leaks have revealed that Citadelle des Morts could bring a sword rather than a gun. According to a leak from ‘alanthethird_90,’ it will be called the Umberal Blade and come in four different elemental variations, which can likely be unlocked by Pack-a-Punching.

Nothing is confirmed just yet, but a melee Wonder Weapon would certainly mix things up, as the Ray Gun, Jet Gun, and Beamsmasher all handle more like traditional pistols or rifles.

The same dataminer also found references to the Wonderwaffe DG2, the fan-favorite WW that first appeared back in the original Black Ops. This iconic weapon already appears in the opening cinematic for Liberty Falls in the hands of its creator, Edward Richtofen, so there’s every chance it could be made playable.

What else to expect

Very little else has been announced about Citadelle des Morts so far, but Treyarch did confirm plenty of other additions coming around the same time as the map’s release:

New Perk

Field Upgrade

Ammo Mod

18 new Augments

3 new GobbleGums

Hand Cannon support weapon

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that these aren’t necessarily tied to the new map. These could be released at various points throughout Black Ops 6 Season 1, including the Zombies-themed event confirmed for the second half of the season.

We’ll get more details on Citadelle des Morts in the Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded blog due in December, so we’ll update this page as soon as we know more.

