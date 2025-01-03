Black Ops 6 Zombies bugs force big Citadelle des Morts challenge & rewards change

Treyarch has given Zombies players more time to get the early completion rewards for the Citadelle des Morts after adding the map’s directed mode.

The three Zombies maps in Black Ops 6 all have complex questlines that players can discover and complete while surviving the endless rounds of aggressive zombies. The latest map, Citadelle des Morts, takes place in an ancient castle located in the fictional Principality of Avalon.

If you’re dedicated enough to complete the questline for a Zombies map before the directed mode comes out, you’ll complete a special challenge and get a calling card to show off your achievement.

The Citadelle des Morts directed mode came out on January 3, but Treyarch has given players until the end of Season 1 to get the early completion challenge to compensate for some bugs that were stopping players from completing the quest.

Citadelle des Morts easter egg bugs were frustrating players

The Citadelle des Morts quest was one of the largest we’ve seen in Black Ops Zombies, and it was proving even more difficult due to several bugs that completely stopped players from progressing.

Two of the notable bugs causing players problems were not being able to retry one of the Mystic Orb challenges, and saving and quitting a game would remove all of your quest progress including items and not being able to drop the elemental swords.

To make up for these bugs, Treyarch has decided to extend the deadline for the early completion challenges to the end of Season 1, which ends on January 28.

You still must complete the main quest in standard mode to get the rewards.

The directed mode and bug fixes for Citadelle des Morts come with the Black Ops 6 Squid Game event which has so far received a mixed reaction among Call of Duty fans, with many not happy with the price of the event pass.