Game-breaking Black Ops 6 bug instantly ends Zombies matches

Despite weeks of player complaints, Black Ops 6 developers have yet to fix one game-breaking Zombies glitch that has players stuck out of bounds.

The Amalgam enemy’s introduction in Black Ops 6 Zombies has not gone over as well as players would like.

This elite foe spawns on Terminus and Citadelle des Morte maps, yet its grab attack occasionally makes it difficult for users to navigate each space as intended.

Since November, players have complained of an issue where the Amalgam’s grab will throw them into a wall they can’t escape. Developers supposedly fixed the glitch shortly after reports began pouring in; however, the bug keeps popping up and ruining Zombies runs.

Amalgam glitch instantly ruins Black Ops 6 Zombies runs

One Zombies player has encountered what they believe is a “new out of bounds Amalgam spot” in Black Ops 6. In a gameplay clip shared on Reddit, the user ran into an Amalgam near the Terminus map‘s Holding Cells.

One strike from the elite enemy pushed the player through a door they were previously unable to interact with.

While they could still kill the undead and earn XP from behind the sealed door, the Redditor had no viable route out of the area. The user noted in the comments that their only option was to save the game and quit.

Another Black Ops 6 fan chimed in to say that they, too, keep encountering this particular Zombies glitch: “Yeah, that bug didn’t get ‘patched,’ as they claimed I still get pulled off the map occasionally.”

Other community members have also called attention to the ongoing problem in TikTok videos, with one user showing how an Amalgam can lock players into a wall in the Citadelle des Morte locale. “We are cooked,” the TikToker wrote for the video caption.

Black Ops 6 developers haven’t addressed the matter for weeks, so there’s no word on when Zombies players can expect a fix.