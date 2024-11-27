Black Ops 6’s worst SMG is actually a no-recoil beast with this overlooked build

It’s no secret that time to kill is the most important stat in Call of Duty when it comes to deciding the meta, which is exactly why so many Black Ops 6 players have already written off the PP-919.

While it has some huge upsides, including a massive 64-round magazine, great range, and practically no recoil, the PP-919 has the worst TTK of any SMG in BO6. Clocking in at 288 ms, it doesn’t just get outgunned by every other submachine gun, but even some ARs like the AK-74 and AS VAL.

However, it’s possible to solve this problem and retain its unique strengths. All you need to do is use this overlooked build that transforms the PP-919 into one of the best SMGs in the game.

Best PP-919 loadout in BO6 Season 1

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

The secret to making the PP-919 so good is using the Rapid Fire attachment. This fire mod increases the SMG’s fire rate by 9%, lowering its TTK to just 257 ms. That’s faster than the Jackal PDW, a highly competitive weapon that is widely considered to be a meta contender.

Ordinarily, this attachment is difficult to use as it comes with a nasty 25% recoil penalty. This is hard to manage on higher recoil SMGs like the C9 and Kompakt 92, but it’s not a big problem on the PP-919. This gun’s base recoil is so low that the added penalty is negligible, especially if you also use a Compensator to make it even easier to control.

This combination results in a high-damage, high-accuracy weapon that has a huge magazine and phenomenal range. With the Long Barrel equipped, it deals full damage out to over 20 meters, which is sensational for a submachine gun.

It even has high mobility and handling stats, with both of these being further boosted by the Balanced Stock and Commando Grip, respectively. As such, this build is extraordinarily well-rounded and has next to no weaknesses. It is highly competitive up close yet also accurate enough to legitimately challenge assault rifles at medium range.

For more ideas on what to use, check out our gun tier list that ranks all the weapons in Black Ops 6 from best to worst.