How to get Caliburn, Solais, Durendal, & Balmung, Wonder Weapon swords in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The latest Black Ops 6 Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts, introduces four elemental swords as new Wonder Weapons, and each requires a separate set of steps to unlock.

Citadelle des Morts, or “Citadel of the Dead, ” is set in a French castle and the surrounding village. In addition to a new Perk-a-Cola, Ammo Mod, Field Upgrade, GobbleGums, and other secrets, the map introduces four new Wonder Weapons.

The Bastard Sword is a melee weapon found in the castle that can be used to carve up Zombies or defect attacks. The claymore can be transformed into the Caliburn, Durendal, Balmung, or Solais Wonder Weapon, which adds a special elemental attack and passive effect that powers up over time.

Article continues after ad

Here is a look at what each sword does:

Caliburn: Dragon’s Fire : Create a fiery maelstrom of burning undead flesh, setting zombies alight and summoning an immense fireball

: Create a fiery maelstrom of burning undead flesh, setting zombies alight and summoning an immense fireball Solais: Lion of Light: The warmth of Light courses through you as you send foes screaming into the darkness

The warmth of Light courses through you as you send foes screaming into the darkness Durendal: Stag of the Storms: Summon thunderous power from the skies, discharging voltaic power to stun and stagger, before an electrical beam serves up a severe searing

Summon thunderous power from the skies, discharging voltaic power to stun and stagger, before an electrical beam serves up a severe searing Balmung: Raven’s Shadow: Cast your rotting foes into the Aetherial abyss, warping nearby enemies with a focused liminal tear

Activision

How to get the Caliburn: Dragon’s Fire Wonder Weapon

Activate the Pack-a-Punch machine

Dexerto | Activision

Follow the Main Quest objectives and Reach the Oubliette Room

Shoot the three locks on the crate

Kill the Doppleghast and pick up the Blood Aetherium Crystal it drops

Pick the Crystal and interact with the Pack-a-Punch Machine to activate it

Get the Bastard Sword and carry the dragon fire

Interact with the wooden door in the Quick Revive Perk-a-Cola room and speak to Kafft

Kill a zombie wearing a medieval war helmet and get a Stamp

Interact with the armored statue with a dragon on its chest in the Dining Hall to get the Bastard Sword

Then three cauldrons around the map will light up

The first one is on the left side of the cannon you fired to open the castle

Hold interact and bring the dragon fire back to the dragon statue

The Second one is to the left exit of the Town Square just outside the door

Once again, carry the fire back to the dragon statue

And do the same for the final one, which is located in the Town Square

After carrying the final dragon fire back, you now have Caliburn wonder weapon







How to get the Solais: Lion of Light Wonder Weapon

Here is everything you need to do to get the Solais Wonder Weapon.









Bring the Bastard Sword to the lion statue in the Dining Hall Melee a Parasite that is glowing to charge the sword Go to the Speed Cola Perk-a-Cola area and use the charged sword to knock on the door with a lion on it Repeat this process three more times to open the room Once you get inside the room, shoot the symbols based on what you see on the podium After completing this process, you will get the Solais sword

How to get the Durendal Stag of the Storms Wonder Weapon

Here is everything required to collect the Durendal Wonder Weapon.

Get a Lightning Rod from shooting an electrical box by Speed Cola (You may need the Dead Wire Ammo Mod to complete this) The second Lightning Rod is to the left of the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk-a-Cola The final Lightning Rod drops from killing a zombie Place all three Lighting Rods in the vase to the right when facing the cannon from the castle entrance Get bastard stag sword (Stamp method same as others) Interact with the vase so it starts spinning and sparking Kill zombies by the vase till your sword becomes electrically charged, then melee the vase Do the above step four more times (five total) Interact with a vase and you put your sword inside of it. Acquire the Durendal sword

How to get the Balmung: Raven’s Shadow Wonder Weapon

Here is a step-by-step guide for unlocking the Balmung sword.

Article continues after ad

Get the Balmung in the alchemy room, which opens up from the Dining Hall When you get the sword you pick up an item called Antiquity Go to the downstairs of the Tavern Place the item inside the device on the wall then place your sword inside the hole You then need to match the symbol matching with the item you have.

Rams Horn = ♈︎ + 🜂

Ravens skull = ♊︎ + 🜁 When done right a portal to dark aether spawns and balls will start appearing Pull the balls over the portal until it closes and moves. The first portal is in the tavern basement The second is on the ground floor of the Tavern The last is by the pool table on the top floor Return to the place where you matched the symbols and retrieve the upgraded sword after interacting with it

For the fifth step, we will provide an update when we know all the alchemy symbols and how to solve that puzzle. In the meantime, check out our Zombies GobbleGum Mania event guide.