Black Ops 6 will revert massive unlock change everyone hated

Black Ops 6 is reverting the way that players unlock attachments in multiplayer to how it used to be, but they are keeping one type of universal unlock.

Across the last few Call of Duty releases, there have been attempts to reinvent different features in multiplayer. Scorestreaks made killstreaks easier to access, we had Gunsmith introduced and we’ve also had changes to unlocks.

The last of those, the attachment unlocks, have caused plenty of headaches. In the old days, you’d level up a weapon and just get the attachments for that gun. However, it had been changed so that you had to level up different guns and different weapon types in order to get universal add-ons.

For some, that made a lot of sense. If you’re grinding the game all the way, you want to be rewarded. For others, they don’t want to level up a sniper in order to get rifle attachments.

When it comes to Black Ops 6, we’ll be going back to how it used to be before Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

You’ll now level up guns for their own attachments. However, some optics will be unlocked across different weapon types. They’ll be the only universal add-ons moving forward.

That discovery, which came during the COD Next event, has delighted some long-time players. “Thank f**king god. The current system is so annoying,” one said. “Yay! Now I dont have a use a weapon that I would never use otherwise to unlock an attachment…ya love to see it,” another added.

Some players suggested that, given we’re going back to the Black Ops series, Treyarch could bring back the in-game CoD cash so you could purchase the weapons and equipment you want to unlock.

“Best system they have ever had in CoD. Could also purchase camos and stuff this way,” one commented.