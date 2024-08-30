Black Ops 6 & Warzone’s new dedicated melee weapon slot explained

Black Ops 6 and Warzone will now have a dedicated melee weapon slot, a first for the Call of Duty franchise, so here is everything you need to know.

Call of Duty is shaking things up in a big way ahead of the official launch of Black Ops 6, including some major gameplay changes such as a new omnimovement system.

Furthermore, the developers have confirmed that some of these new features will also be coming to Warzone, with one such change being the new dedicated melee weapon slot.

Article continues after ad

However, Black Ops 6 and Warzone will introduce a new melee slot, allowing greater freedom to choose these types of weapons without sacrificing your Secondary slot in the process.

As such, here is everything you need to know about the new melee weapon slot and how this will change up the Black Ops 6s and Warzone experience.

How to use the melee weapon slot in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Activision Melee weapons are getting a big overhaul in Black Ops 6 & Warzone.

When creating your loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, players can now access a melee slot to equip any of the close-quarters weapons included in each title.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In recent Call of Duty entries, your melee weapon would take up the Secondary slot of your loadout, meaning you’d have to sacrifice a second gun if you wanted to go pedal to the metal with up-close and personal combat.

Therefore, players will now once again be able to equip a Primary, Secondary, and Melee weapon all in one loadout.

How to use your melee weapon

To use your melee weapon during a match, simply hold down the melee button to access your weapon.

Article continues after ad

This button can be activated at any time, meaning you can easily use your dedicated melee weapon, similar to your Primary and Secondary guns.

This new feature will be included in Black Ops 6 from launch and added into Warzone when integrated with BO6 via the Season 1 update.

Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024, but it will be available to play for a short time via the open beta, which will run from Friday, September 6, at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 9, at 10 AM PT.

Article continues after ad