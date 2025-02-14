Black Ops 6 & Warzone TMNT crossover: Everything we know so far

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover has been confirmed for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, marking the second time the two series have joined forces.

Call of Duty has been no stranger to crossovers in recent years, with many of the world’s biggest franchises appearing in their games. This includes the likes of Dune and Godzilla in MW3, and even Squid Game and The Terminator as recently as Black Ops 6.

Now, another major crossover has been announced, bringing back the Teenage Mutant Turtles to BO6 and Warzone. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover coming?

There is currently no official release date for the next TMNT collab, as the only trailer released so far simply teased it was “coming soon.” However, given that the Season 2 Reloaded update is due sometime around February 20, it’s likely to drop not too long afterward.

What’s included?

We don’t have too many details on what the collaboration will bring this time around, but it’s likely to feature TMNT skins.

Villain Shredder has already appeared as a skin in MW2, so this time, it’s likely to be the four turtles themselves: Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. This is backed up by the fact that all four can be seen peaking out of the sewer during the trailer, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

If this turns out to be the case, they will be released on the CoD store as bundles, including plenty of other items.

Based on previous crossovers, it’s possible that we’ll also see a TMNT event within Black Ops 6 and Warzone – much like the Terminator event. If so, it’ll offer a host of free rewards that can be unlocked by either completing challenges or simply earning XP, such as Calling Cards, Blueprints, and much more.

The Season 2 Reloaded update is said to bring new melee weapons to both games, which opens up the door for the bother’s signature weapons to be added. This means that dual katanas (Leonardo), Bō staff (Donatello), twin sai (Raphael), and nunchucks (Michelangelo) could all be included.

Of course, this is all just speculation for now. We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of what’s included once we know more.

In the meantime, check out the best guns in Black Ops 6 and all the rewards for the Shadow Hunter event.