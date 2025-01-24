The Terminator franchise returns to Call of Duty in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2, bringing with it a special in-game event where players can unlock free rewards.

Crossovers have become a major part of CoD in recent years, with big names like Dune and, more recently, even Squid Game all appearing. One of the biggest to date was The Terminator collab back in Vanguard and the iconic sci-fi series is ‘back’ in Season 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including how you can get your hands on free cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

The Terminator event kicks off on Thursday, February 6, 2025, just over a week after Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 get underway. It runs for two weeks before coming to an end on February 20, giving you plenty of time to earn all the Arnie-themed rewards.

How does it work?

Activision

During the event, you’ll be tasked with collecting skulls to progress and unlock new items. These are earned by getting kills across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, as well as by opening supply caches on Urzikstan and Rebirth Island.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you want to speed up the process, you can earn bonus skulls by getting kills with fire or explosives. So, be sure to equip Frag Grenades or Molotovs, especially in Zombies where it’s easier to get a lot of kills in quick succession.

Free rewards

There will be 13 free rewards up for grabs during The Terminator event, but we only have details on a couple of them from the official Season 2 blog. Check them out below:

Article continues after ad

Full Auto Mod (AEK-973 attachment)

PP-919 Blueprint

There will also be plenty of other cosmetics on offer, but these are yet to confirmed. However, based on previous in-game events, it’s likely to include:

Calling Cards

Emblems

Weapon Charms

Double XP Tokens

Sprays

Emotes

Finishing Moves

The crossover also brings two new Terminator skins, a T-800 complete with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness and the all-metal Titanium Core skin. However, these can only be purchased from the CoD store and can’t be unlocked through the event.

There’s plenty more coming in Season 2, including the return of the PPSh-41 SMG and a brand-new Zombies map, along with a Battle Pass stuffed full of rewards.

Article continues after ad