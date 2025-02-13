Black Ops 6 & Warzone Shadow Hunt event: Start date, challenges, & rewards

The Shadow Hunter event has been revealed, giving both Black Ops 6 and Warzone players the opportunity to earn unique rewards you won’t want to miss.

Continuing on from The Terminator event, Shadow Hunter is the latest offering in Call of Duty. While the rewards for that event left some fans disappointed, that’s unlikely to be the case this time around. Treyarch has brought back a fan-favorite gun and added a new perk that is sure to see plenty of use.

However, to get these rewards, you’ll first need to complete the Shadow Hunter event. Here’s everything you need to know about the new event, including when it starts and what challenges you’ll face.

The Shadow Hunt event gets underway on February 13, 2025, at 10:00 PT, 13:00 ET, and 18:00 GMT. It will run for exactly one week, ending on February 20, so you have until then to unlock the rewards on offer.

Challenges and rewards

Here are the rewards and the challenges that you’ll need to complete in the Shadow Hunter event:

REWARD WARZONE MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES Unburied Hatchet spray Complete 5 contracts Earn 50,000 score Complete 30 total rounds Stealth Hunter emblem Get 3 headshots Get 100 eliminations using a weapon with a suppressor Get 500 critical kills using a weapon with a suppressor Wolfhound weapon charm Complete 5 matches Win 5 matches Successfully exfil 3 times ‘1 Hour – 2XP’ token Loot 10 caches Get a kill without taking damage 5 times Get 30 kills in a row without taking damage 10 times, Slipstream perk Get an elimination using melee Get 5 kills using melee weapons Get 200 kills using melee weapons Binary Trigger attachment Get 10 eliminations with custom guns Kill 10 enemies revealed by your Spy Cam or Prox Alarm Kill 3 Elite Zombies TR2 marksman rifle Complete all 6 event challenges Complete all 6 event challenges Complete all 6 event challenges Black Diamond operator skin Complete all 6 event challenges w/Blackcell Complete all 6 event challenges w/Blackcell Complete all 6 event challenges w/Blackcell

Event details

Activision

While the events in Black Ops 6 so far have oriented around simple tasks like getting XP or collecting drops from enemies, the Shadow Hunter event brings back dedicated event challenges that you’ll need to work through.

There are three different challenges that can be completed for each reward, one each for Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies. The good news is that completing any of them will count, so you can obtain the event’s rewards regardless of what mode you prefer.

After completing all 6 challenges, you’ll unlock the TR2 marksman rifle, which is based on the iconic FAL. You’ll also be rewarded with the Black Diamond operator skin if you own Blackcell, a premium upgrade for the battle pass that costs $29.99, £24.99, or €29.99 depending on your region.

This event is far from the only thing Season 2 has to offer, with the best Warzone loadouts and best Black Ops 6 guns changing big time after the patch introduced a range of buffs and nerfs.

