Black Ops 6 & Warzone Shadow Hunt event: Start date, challenges, & rewards

Kurt Perry
Promotional art for the Shadow Hunter event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.Activision

The Shadow Hunter event has been revealed, giving both Black Ops 6 and Warzone players the opportunity to earn unique rewards you won’t want to miss.

Continuing on from The Terminator event, Shadow Hunter is the latest offering in Call of Duty. While the rewards for that event left some fans disappointed, that’s unlikely to be the case this time around. Treyarch has brought back a fan-favorite gun and added a new perk that is sure to see plenty of use.

However, to get these rewards, you’ll first need to complete the Shadow Hunter event. Here’s everything you need to know about the new event, including when it starts and what challenges you’ll face.

Shadow Hunter start date

The Shadow Hunt event gets underway on February 13, 2025, at 10:00 PT, 13:00 ET, and 18:00 GMT. It will run for exactly one week, ending on February 20, so you have until then to unlock the rewards on offer.

Challenges and rewards

Here are the rewards and the challenges that you’ll need to complete in the Shadow Hunter event:

REWARDWARZONEMULTIPLAYERZOMBIES
Unburied Hatchet sprayComplete 5 contractsEarn 50,000 scoreComplete 30 total rounds
Stealth Hunter emblemGet 3 headshotsGet 100 eliminations using a weapon with a suppressorGet 500 critical kills using a weapon with a suppressor
Wolfhound weapon charmComplete 5 matchesWin 5 matchesSuccessfully exfil 3 times
1 Hour – 2XP’ tokenLoot 10 cachesGet a kill without taking damage 5 timesGet 30 kills in a row without taking damage 10 times,
Slipstream perkGet an elimination using meleeGet 5 kills using melee weaponsGet 200 kills using melee weapons
Binary Trigger attachmentGet 10 eliminations with custom gunsKill 10 enemies revealed by your Spy Cam or Prox AlarmKill 3 Elite Zombies
TR2 marksman rifleComplete all 6 event challengesComplete all 6 event challengesComplete all 6 event challenges
Black Diamond operator skinComplete all 6 event challenges w/BlackcellComplete all 6 event challenges w/BlackcellComplete all 6 event challenges w/Blackcell

Event details

TR2 marksman rifle in Black Ops 6Activision

While the events in Black Ops 6 so far have oriented around simple tasks like getting XP or collecting drops from enemies, the Shadow Hunter event brings back dedicated event challenges that you’ll need to work through.

There are three different challenges that can be completed for each reward, one each for Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies. The good news is that completing any of them will count, so you can obtain the event’s rewards regardless of what mode you prefer.

After completing all 6 challenges, you’ll unlock the TR2 marksman rifle, which is based on the iconic FAL. You’ll also be rewarded with the Black Diamond operator skin if you own Blackcell, a premium upgrade for the battle pass that costs $29.99, £24.99, or €29.99 depending on your region.

This event is far from the only thing Season 2 has to offer, with the best Warzone loadouts and best Black Ops 6 guns changing big time after the patch introduced a range of buffs and nerfs.

