Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass: Release date, skins & weapons

Highlighted by a new SMG, AR, and LMG, the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass features plenty of new cosmetic items to earn.

In Season 2, BO6 introduces three new maps, two game modes, four new weapons, and several quality-of-life upgrades. Meanwhile, Zombies adds a new map, enemy type, Wonder Weapon, Perk-a-Cola, and more.

As for Warzone, Season 2 pushes back new content in favor of fixing lingering bugs and cheating issues that have held the battle royale back.

With that all being said, let’s take a look at what’s included in the Battle Pass.

The Season 2 Black Ops 6 and Warzone Battle Pass releases on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Battle Pass price

Based on previous years, the Season 2 Battle Pass costs 1,100 CoD Points, which is around $9.99, or the Season 02 Battle Pass Bundle costs 2,400 CoD Points, which is around $19.99 and immediately unlocks the Instant Rewards Page of the Battle Pass.

BO6 Season 2 Battle Pass content

Activision

Instant Rewards Page

Here is everything you unlock in the Instant Rewards Page after purchasing the Battle Pass.

10% Battle Pass XP Boost

The “Champ” Emote

The “Shared Fate” Legendary Blueprint for the XM4 Assault Rifle

The “Scarred” Legendary Weapon Sticker

The “Nocturne” Operator and Skin, along with the “Nocturne BlackCell” Skin for those who purchase BlackCell

New weapons

PPSh-41 SMG (Page 6 HVT Tier Reward)

Cypher 091 AR (Page 8 HVT Tier Reward)

Feng 82 LMG (Page 3 HVT Tier Reward)

Additional content

Activision additionally revealed, “The Season 02 Battle Pass includes over 110 pieces of unlockable content (excluding BlackCell) including three new Base Weapons, an Underbarrel Crossbow Attachment, new Operator Skins, and Weapon Blueprints.”

BlackCell rewards

Activision

Here are all of the BlackCell rewards.

20 Battle Token Tier Skips

1,100 COD Points

The “Boneshard” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Jackal PDW SMG

The “Blacksmoke” Weapon Blueprint for the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle

The “Hound’s Tooth” Finishing Move

The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles).

The “Vortex” BlackCell Operator Skin for the new Vortex Operator

Seven BlackCell-exclusive skins for Nocturne (two Skins), Rossi, Marshall, Grey, Stone, and Toro.

Six BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints for the AK-47 (Assault Rifle), DM-10 (Marksman Rifle), Feng 82 (New LMG), Cypher 091 (New Assault Rifle), ASG-89 (Shotgun), and PPSh-41 (New SMG).

Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for those who fully complete the Season 02 BlackCell Battle Pass.

In addition, BlackCell owners get 1,100 CoD Points back and a new stackable XP boost.

Players who bought Season 01 BlackCell and go on to purchase Season 02 BlackCell will earn a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP boost! The 10% Player XP and Weapon XP Loyalty Bonus are for purchases of subsequent BlackCell seasons (up to 50% for BO6 seasons only).

Page System explained

Black Ops 6 replaced the old Battle Pass system with the Page system. There are 100 in-game Battle Pass rewards across 14 Pages and a Completion Page that is instantly unlocked once players complete all other Pages.

The Instant Rewards Page and Page 1 are unlocked by default, and the remaining 13 are unlocked with Battle Pass Tokens, like previous titles.

You spend these Tokens on any available Tier reward on an unlocked Page.

You can automatically unlock Tier rewards as you play, and not store up any earned Tokens. Players without the Battle Pass earn rewards in a linear order and have no access to Tokens.

Or you can earn Battle Tokens and Claim Tiers and manually unlock Pages later in the Battle Pass (only available if you purchase the Battle Pass or BlackCell offering).

Earning five total Tier rewards on a single page unlocks the next Page in the Battle Pass, meaning you don’t have to complete a single Page to access the next Page.

This means you can choose to claim Tier rewards on the current or any new Page.

Every subsequent Page requires five further total Tiers to be unlocked from any unlocked Page. The number of Tiers required to unlock each Page is displayed on that Page.

There are seven total Tier reward unlocks per Page, but only five Tiers are needed to unlock each Page. This means you can save some Tokens for future Pages.

That's everything we know about the Battle Pass.

