Black Ops 6 has more “pay to lose” blueprints and fans are furious

Black Ops 6 players have found yet another “pay to lose” weapon blueprint in Warzone, and they’re pretty furious about it.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has gotten deeper and deeper into the bundles and add-on side of multiplayer. You can buy everything from weapon skins, to new operator packs, spray paints, and beyond.

These add-ons are not supposed to offer any sort of competitive advantage. However, there have been a number of “pay to win” offerings. No one is forgetting the Roze skin or the Mac-10 Gallantry blueprint in a hurry.

There have also been a few “pay to lose” bundles too. These are typically operator skins that make you stand out from the shadows, but it has also crept into the weapon blueprints.

Warzone’s Occult blueprint blocks iron sights

Most recently, players had noticed that using the optic on Black Ops 6’ Salutations BlackCell blueprint for the Saug meant that the skin blocked your aim.

Well, that has happened again with the Occult blueprint for the PP-919, and players are pretty mad. “Don’t they ever check what they release?” Redditor Ok-Agency3679 asked after showing a clip of the blueprint blocking the iron sights.

“Literally pay to lose lmao,” one player quickly replied.

“Zero QA. People don’t learn and the devs that make this shit will continue to not give a s*it about you,” another player chimed in. “The quality went down because people keep buying. Stop buying and they wouldn’t release this junk,” another added.

Some suggested that the devs should give players the opportunity to test skins in the Firing Range before they commit to buying them.

Not only would that require a big undertaking, but it would very likely lead to exploits that allowed players to use the skins for free.