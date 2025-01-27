Black Ops 6 & Warzone finally add Ranked Play crossplay, but it comes with a catch

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play has finally added cross-play support in Season 2, but it’s only available for a specific segment of the player base.

Activision admitted, “We did not hit the mark for integrating RICOCHET Anti-Cheat at the launch of Season 01 – particularly for Ranked Play.”

Meanwhile, In November 2024, Treyarch acknowledged that multiplayer Ranked play suffered from a cheating problem. In response, the Season 2 update introduces enhanced detection models to crack down on aim botting and repeat offenders and reduces the amount of innocent players getting banned.

In addition, the seasonal update adds cross-play to Ranked Play so that users can avoid cheaters on PC, and most but not all players are ecstatic about the change.

BO6 & Warzone Season 2 introduces Ranked Play cross-play to consoles

CharlieIntel confirmed, “Console-only cross-play option will be available in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play at the launch of Season 2.”

That means that starting on Jan 28, players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S can change if they want to find lobbies with everyone, consoles-only, or turn the feature off.

Console players celebrated the decision, but some PC users questioned why the development team would change its stance.

On December 23, Treyarch revealed, “For Ranked Play in Black Ops 6, cross-play is active for all players. This allows for the largest player population possible to maximize matching players with others of similar Rank and Skill Rating,”

Despite that, Season 2 will add cross-play to Ranked Play.

“Finally, one player claimed. It’s nice to see something changed for the better. Why it wasn’t already included is beyond me.”

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” a second user added.

However, players on the opposing side of this argument fear the experience will be much worse on PC if they have fewer players to create lobbies with.

“Queue times are gonna get awful, great,” a third commenter sarcastically argued.

We will better understand how much this decision changes when the update goes live. But for now, check out all of the weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 2.

