Black Ops 6 & Warzone Feb 3 patch notes: The Tomb fixes, Jackal nerf, more

Black Ops 6 & Warzone Feb 3 patch notes: The Tomb fixes, Jackal nerf, moreActivision
A new patch has just gone live across both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and while it’s a relatively smaller update, there are a handful of key adjustments in Zombies, Multiplayer, and the Battle Royale you need to know about.
While Black Ops 6 and Warzone continue to struggle as the cheating crisis continues, devs are nonetheless plodding forward with vital changes to the games. These come in the form of bug fixes as well as crucial weapon balancing tweaks to ensure there are no truly overpowered builds ruining the fun.
Most recently, the January 31 patch saw the likes of the XM4 being nerfed and the popular PPSh-41 getting a buff, and now, a few more guns have been thrown under the microscope.
This time around four weapons have been tweaked, spanning Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs, but that’s not all. For Zombies enthusiasts struggling on the new Tomb map, a new fix has been deployed to smoothen out the experience. Below is the full rundown.
Full Black Ops 6 & Warzone Feb 3 patch notes
Multiplayer
UI
- Addressed an issue where mode specific tags were not present for some cosmetic and functional items.
Challenges
- Addressed an issue that prevented the “Redemption Arc” Calling Card Challenge from tracking properly.
Stability
- Various stability fixes.
Zombies
Maps
- The Tomb
- Addressed an issue where an Aether Lantern could be unbreakable if it was frozen before starting a Constellation puzzle.
Support
- Closed an exploit where the Hand Cannon was causing boosted damage well outside the range of designed balance
- We recently mentioned we’re focused on the player experience and not getting in the way of fun in Zombies, and we stand by that when it comes to creative strats and (most) speedrunning tactics. This was a case where an unintended exploit allowed players to trivialize parts of the mode we all love, and could cheapen the experience of reaching high rounds or completing the Main Quest, which should feel like an accomplishment.
- We’re focused on closing exploits like these in the early days of each map to allow everyone to experience the level of challenge our designers intended. So before anyone asks: no, the zombies didn’t complain about this one
Stability
- Various stability fixes.
Warzone
General
- The Weaver Repairman Operator skin has been disabled.
- Adjusted the “Aerial Inferno” Challenge objective to purchase 3 Killstreaks at any Buy Station.
Weapons
Model L
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.88x to 1x
Jackal PDW
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Maximum Damage Range
|Damage: 41
Range: 0- 10.1m
|Damage: 41
Range: 0- 10.1m
|Medium Damage Range 1
|Damage: 35
Range: 10.1 – 18.2m
|Damage: 31
Range: 10.1 – 18.2m
|Medium Damage Range 2
|Damage: 30
Range: 18.2 – 27.9m
|Damage: 28
Range: 18.2 – 27.9m
|Medium Damage Range
|Damage: 28
Range: >27.9m
|Damage: 26
Range: >27.9m
KSV
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Maximum Damage Range
|Damage: 33
Range: 0- 10.1m
|Damage: 33
Range: 0- 10.1m
|Medium Damage Range 1
|Damage: 28
Range: 10.1 – 24.8m
|Damage: 29
Range: 10.1 – 26.6m
|Medium Damage Range 2
|Damage: 25
Range: 24.8 – 27.9m
|Damage: 27
Range: 26.6 – 27.9m
|Medium Damage Range
|Damage: 28
Range: >27.9m
|Damage: 26
Range: >27.9m
- Bullet Velocity increased from 550m/s to 575m/s
Feng 82
|Attribute
|Pre-patch
|Post-patch
|Maximum Damage Range
|Damage: 45
Range: 0 – 40.6m
|Damage: 45
Range: 0- 50.8m
|Minimum Damage Range
|Damage: 38
Range: >40.6m
|Damage: 38
Range: >50.8m
- Leg multipliers increased from 0.8x to 1x
- Bullet Velocity increased from 740m/s to 780m/s
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing players from cancelling their armor plating animation with Quick Fix equipped.
- Fixed additional collision issues on Urzikstan that allowed players to exploit geography.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect Ranked Play deployment fees to display for Iridescent and Top 250 players.
- Fixed an issue causing some Challenges to disappear while navigating the Legacy section of the Armory.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Gold Competitor Operator Skin from being properly awarded in Ranked Play.