Black Ops 6 & Warzone Feb 3 patch notes: The Tomb fixes, Jackal nerf, more

A new patch has just gone live across both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and while it’s a relatively smaller update, there are a handful of key adjustments in Zombies, Multiplayer, and the Battle Royale you need to know about.

While Black Ops 6 and Warzone continue to struggle as the cheating crisis continues, devs are nonetheless plodding forward with vital changes to the games. These come in the form of bug fixes as well as crucial weapon balancing tweaks to ensure there are no truly overpowered builds ruining the fun.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, the January 31 patch saw the likes of the XM4 being nerfed and the popular PPSh-41 getting a buff, and now, a few more guns have been thrown under the microscope.

This time around four weapons have been tweaked, spanning Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs, but that’s not all. For Zombies enthusiasts struggling on the new Tomb map, a new fix has been deployed to smoothen out the experience. Below is the full rundown.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision The Tomb has received another crucial fix in the February 3 Black Ops 6 update.

Full Black Ops 6 & Warzone Feb 3 patch notes

Multiplayer

UI

Addressed an issue where mode specific tags were not present for some cosmetic and functional items.

Challenges

Addressed an issue that prevented the “Redemption Arc” Calling Card Challenge from tracking properly.

Stability

Various stability fixes.

Zombies

Maps

The Tomb Addressed an issue where an Aether Lantern could be unbreakable if it was frozen before starting a Constellation puzzle.



Support

Closed an exploit where the Hand Cannon was causing boosted damage well outside the range of designed balance We recently mentioned we’re focused on the player experience and not getting in the way of fun in Zombies, and we stand by that when it comes to creative strats and (most) speedrunning tactics. This was a case where an unintended exploit allowed players to trivialize parts of the mode we all love, and could cheapen the experience of reaching high rounds or completing the Main Quest, which should feel like an accomplishment. We’re focused on closing exploits like these in the early days of each map to allow everyone to experience the level of challenge our designers intended. So before anyone asks: no, the zombies didn’t complain about this one



Stability

Various stability fixes.

Warzone

General

The Weaver Repairman Operator skin has been disabled.

Adjusted the “Aerial Inferno” Challenge objective to purchase 3 Killstreaks at any Buy Station.

Weapons

Model L

Leg multipliers increased from 0.88x to 1x

Jackal PDW

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 41

Range: 0- 10.1m Damage: 41

Range: 0- 10.1m Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 35

Range: 10.1 – 18.2m Damage: 31

Range: 10.1 – 18.2m Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 30

Range: 18.2 – 27.9m Damage: 28

Range: 18.2 – 27.9m Medium Damage Range Damage: 28

Range: >27.9m Damage: 26

Range: >27.9m

KSV

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 33

Range: 0- 10.1m Damage: 33

Range: 0- 10.1m Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 28

Range: 10.1 – 24.8m Damage: 29

Range: 10.1 – 26.6m Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 25

Range: 24.8 – 27.9m Damage: 27

Range: 26.6 – 27.9m Medium Damage Range Damage: 28

Range: >27.9m Damage: 26

Range: >27.9m

Bullet Velocity increased from 550m/s to 575m/s

Feng 82

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 45

Range: 0 – 40.6m Damage: 45

Range: 0- 50.8m Minimum Damage Range Damage: 38

Range: >40.6m Damage: 38

Range: >50.8m

Leg multipliers increased from 0.8x to 1x

Bullet Velocity increased from 740m/s to 780m/s

Bug Fixes