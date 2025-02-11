Black Ops 6 & Warzone Feb 11 update patch notes: Ranked Play bans & demotion protection glitch

Black Ops 6 & Warzone Feb 11 update patch notes: Ranked Play bans & demotion protection glitchActivision
Treyarch and Raven Software listened to community feedback and have restricted new items in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play.
In Season 2, BO6 and Warzone Ranked Play finally introduced a setting that allows console players to disable crossplay. This ultimately means console players will be far less likely to come up against hackers in Ranked Play because most complaints come from PC players.
Following the update, players who previously abandoned the game mode due to an influx of cheaters came flooding back.
That excitement didn’t last long because Treyarch added the new Season 2 weapons to Ranked Play to test if they should be added permanently.
The weapon evaluation didn’t go as planned, and players urged the devs to remove the PPSh-41 SMG and Cypher 091 Assault Rifle. It remains to be seen how the map evaluation goes, as Ranked Play is also testing the new Season 2 maps to see if they should be added to the pool.
As for the weapons, this update removes them and makes a few other changes.
Black Ops 6 & Warzone Feb 11 update patch notes
Here are the complete patch notes for BO6 and Warzone.
Black Ops 6
Gunsmith
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from equipping some Weapon Blueprints for the XMG
Ranked Play
- The following weapons have been restricted in Ranked Play.
- SMGs
- KSV
- PPSh-41
- Assault Rifles
- Cypher 091
- SMGs
Zombies
Stability
- Addressed various stability issues
Warzone
Ranked Play
- Experimental Gas grenade has been restricted in Ranked Play
- Fixed an issue where demotion protection wouldn’t prevent a player from demoting
Bug Fixes
- Fixed additional collision issues on Urzikstan that allowed players to exploit geography.
- Fixed an issue causing squad members self-revives from showing on the squad widget.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing limited stock items in the Buy Station.
- Fixed an issue preventing legacy Ranked achievements from carrying over into the next season.