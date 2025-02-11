Black Ops 6 & Warzone Feb 11 update patch notes: Ranked Play bans & demotion protection glitch

Treyarch and Raven Software listened to community feedback and have restricted new items in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Ranked Play.

In Season 2, BO6 and Warzone Ranked Play finally introduced a setting that allows console players to disable crossplay. This ultimately means console players will be far less likely to come up against hackers in Ranked Play because most complaints come from PC players.

Following the update, players who previously abandoned the game mode due to an influx of cheaters came flooding back.

That excitement didn’t last long because Treyarch added the new Season 2 weapons to Ranked Play to test if they should be added permanently.

The weapon evaluation didn’t go as planned, and players urged the devs to remove the PPSh-41 SMG and Cypher 091 Assault Rifle. It remains to be seen how the map evaluation goes, as Ranked Play is also testing the new Season 2 maps to see if they should be added to the pool.

As for the weapons, this update removes them and makes a few other changes.

Activision

Here are the complete patch notes for BO6 and Warzone.

Black Ops 6

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from equipping some Weapon Blueprints for the XMG

Ranked Play

The following weapons have been restricted in Ranked Play. SMGs KSV PPSh-41 Assault Rifles Cypher 091



Zombies

Stability

Addressed various stability issues

Warzone

Ranked Play

Experimental Gas grenade has been restricted in Ranked Play

Fixed an issue where demotion protection wouldn’t prevent a player from demoting

Bug Fixes