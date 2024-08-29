Black Ops 6 Warzone fans slam decision to keep “unusable” weapons in battle royale

Warzone is set to include every weapon from MW2, MW3, and Black Ops 6, and fans fear that the devs won’t be able to balance the massive pool of options properly.

The weapon count for each previous title was 76 for MW2 and 57 for MW3, and we already know that there will be 12 brand-new weapons in Black Ops 6, along with an ensemble of familiar favorites. This means there will be at least 150 guns in the BO6 iteration of Warzone.

Raven Software will have its work cut out, finding the perfect harmony between every short and long-range meta option. Especially when players already have complaints about balancing with the current buff and nerf choices.

CoD YouTuber JGOD called out “atrocious” weapon balancing in the current battle royale. He claimed seasonal updates have failed to improve guns that aren’t used at all.

And, if this is already a problem with just the MW2 and MW3 weapons, public sentiment leans toward the issue only worsening in BO6.

When CharlieIntel broke the news, a massive wave of negativity took over the comment section.

“Why have so many guns if the MW2 and MW3 weapons are going to be unusable,” one player asked.

“They can’t even balance the two sets of weapons we have now in Warzone. How are they going to balance three,” a second user posited.

Anger and frustration even teetered on the verge of pity as players feel bad for the devs given the massive undertaking they have coming their way.

“This weapon balance is about to be insane, I feel so bad for the devs,” a third commenter said.

In saying all of this, there is at least one glimmer of hope that may help improve weapon balancing. Treyarch overhauled the gunsmith in Black Ops 6, so most attachments provide one or two positive benefits instead of also coming with a large host of negatives like seen in other titles.

So, in theory, it should be easier to build loadouts as these attachments will help weaker weapons perform better. But, we won’t know for sure until we get our hands on the upcoming battle royale for ourselves.

If players want to test everything out for themselves, check out our guide on signing up for the open beta.