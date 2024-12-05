Black Ops 6 & Warzone players question controller sensitivity changes ‘nobody asked for’

Black Ops 6 and Warzone overhauled stick sensitivity settings, and some players can’t wrap their heads around the surprise decision.

Horizontal stick sensitivity refers to the speed at which you look side to side in an FPS title, while vertical stick sensitivity translates to up and down movement. Call of Duty uses a 1-20 scale, with one being the slowest and 20 being the fastest.

As part of the Season 1 Reloaded update, BO6 and Warzone changes to a 1-4 scale. Activision provided some insight into the thought process behind the change.

“This will give players finer control over their sensitivity values and more transparency on the effect of their changes,” they explained.

How to change your stick sensitivity for new scale in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Players don’t have to worry about changing their settings because previously set sensitivity settings are maintained. To better understand how the new scale works, here is how the old values are represented in the new system.

Old Value New Value 1 0.6 2 0.8 3 1.0 4 1.2 5 1.4 6 1.6 7 1.8 8 1.9 9 2.0 10 2.1 11 2.2 12 2.4 13 2.6 14 2.8 15 3.0 16 3.25 17 3.5 18 3.7 19 3.9 20 4.0

CharlieIntel posted the new scale, and some players questioned if the change was necessary in the comments.

“What a pointless change,” one commenter argued. “If you struggle, start on a default sensitivity, then work up until you are comfortable. If you’re over-aiming, drop it back down.”

“This is such an unnecessary change for the sake of change,” a second player added.

Community sentiment can always change after getting used to the new system, but players have their doubts ahead of the update.

For more on what’s coming in the mid-season update, including Ranked Play and new multiplayer maps, check out our patch notes for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.