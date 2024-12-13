Black Ops 6 & Warzone Archie’s Festival Frenzy event: Start date & free rewards

CODMAS is in full swing in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and Archie’s Festival Frenzy is the next in-game event with free rewards to earn.

Season 1 Reloaded has been packed full of festive events, from Merry Mayhem to GobbleGum Mania in BO6 Zombies. But the holiday cheer is showing no signs of slowing down, as there’s another CODMAS event on the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event in Warzone and Black Ops 6, from the start date to the rewards on offer.

The Archie’s Festival Frenzy event gets underway on Thursday, December 19, 2024, the same day that Merry Mayhem comes to an end. It runs for just over two weeks, before ending on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Archie’s Festival Frenzy event explained

Activision

During the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event, getting kills or opening supply boxes in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone drop collectible Jolly Archies – the mascot of Area 99. You need to collect as many as possible during the event to give yourself the best chance of getting every reward.

From the Events tab in the main menu, you can spend Jolly Archies to unwrap one of 12 presents, all of which contain a special festive item. Some are as cheap as 10 Archies, while others cost up to 50, but you won’t know exactly what they are until you open them.

Rewards

Cost Reward 5 Jolly Archies Weapon Charm 10 Jolly Archies Weapon Charm 25 Jolly Archies Calling Card 10 Jolly Archies Consumable 50 Jolly Archies Perk 25 Jolly Archies Bundle 10 Jolly Archies Consumable Unknown Operator skin 10 Jolly Archies Consumable 10 Jolly Archies Emblem 25 Jolly Archies Loading Screen 50 Jolly Archies 3-Round Burst Mod Conversion (Kompakt 92 SMG) 50 Jolly Archies Weapon Open all 12 presents AMR Mod 4 (Sniper Rifle)

Only two rewards have been officially confirmed so far: the 3-Round Burst Mod Conversion and the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle.

The attachment transforms the Kompakt 92 into a fast-firing burst SMG and is earned by collecting 50 Jolly Archies. Meanwhile, the new sniper is the final reward unlocked when every single present has been opened.

Luckily, from teaser images shared in the Season 1 Reloaded blog, we can see the other types of rewards on offer, although we don’t know exactly what they look like.

Limited time modes

Activision

While Archie’s Festival Frenzy event does take place across regular Black Ops 6 and Warzone modes, it also brings three unique LTMs that are a “great way to earn the Event rewards.”

Infectious Holiday (Multiplayer)

A festive twist on the popular Infected mode, defeated players turn into zombies wearing special Christmas hats and other outfits.

Jingle Hells: Liberty Falls (Zombies)

In this Zombies mode, the holiday spirit comes to Liberty Falls, complete with decorations and seasonal audio. There’s also a new main quest to complete, presents to open, extra GobbleGums, new Power-Ups, and much more.

Slay Ride Resurgence (Warzone)

Slay Ride Resurgence also returns to Warzone in Archie’s Festival Frenzy. This popular LTM first appeared during the MW3 era, bringing Resurgence to Urzikstan as players battle against Santa and his henchmen for control of the train.

All-in-all Archie’s Festival Frenzy has plenty in store for players across both Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This isn’t the final event of the season either, with a Squid Game crossover still to come before Season 2 rolls around.