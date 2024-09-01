Black Ops 6 unskippable winner’s circle animations blasted for being a “cringe fest”

Players have blasted Black Ops 6’s unskippable winner’s circle animations for being a complete “cringe-fest.”

The hotly anticipated Black Ops 6 beta has finally gone live and with it, players can now dive into the next Call of Duty title and finally test out all the new gameplay changes the devs have slowly revealed over the past few months.

However, one aspect of Black Ops 6 that is already being called out for being “super goofy” and a “cringe fest” is the new winner’s circle animations.

After each match ends, the triumphant team is given the spotlight via the winners’ circle, something that all Call of Duty instalments have featured in some capacity.

However, the Black Ops 6 beta has been criticized for the “ridiculous” emote animations featured during the winner’s circle. Players have thus been sharing videos of Operators utilizing their emotes across multiple Reddit threads as well as other social media platforms.

In particular, the fact that the game doesn’t lock animations in when selected has been called “extra goofy” and “jarring.”

While other CoD games, such as Vanguard and Black Ops 3, have also included a similar feature, its presence in BO6 has baffled those who claim “nobody liked it” in these previous instalments either.

“Why would I wanna see a dumbass dab on my screen? Just let me play the next match, ffs,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another then suggested that the game “should at least lock player models in that specific emote animation once it started playing.”

Other than the aesthetic issues players have with the feature, they also noted that the BO6 winner’s circle animations then “make it so it takes longer to get into matches” because it is currently unskippable.

Given this, people are hopeful that when Black Ops 6 fully launches on October 25, 2024, the winner’s circle animations will be “optional on release.”

However, the developers have yet to confirm whether the winner’s circle will be skippable when the game fully launches next month.