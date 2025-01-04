Black Ops 6 players demand refund after devs silently remove unicorn farts

It looks like Black Ops 6 devs will soon tweak the controversial unicorn finishing move, frustrating players who don’t like sudden changes to paid content.

For Season 1 Reloaded, Black Ops 6 developers added the Tracer Pack Brightmare Mastercraft Ultra Skin Bundle to the COD Store. In addition to weapon blueprints and a new Operator skin, the bundle also unlocked access to the “Refraction Action” finisher.

This bizarre finishing move brings a unicorn to the fight who will eliminate an enemy by letting loose a rainbow-colored fart. Players were astounded by the animation and weren’t sure what to make of it being put in a military shooter.

A preview of possible changes to the execution indicates developers took the criticism to heart. However, not everyone’s happy about the sudden tweaks.

The unicorn finisher in Black Ops 6 causes more frustrations

As originally spotted by Twitter/X user Chase Moulton (via CharlieIntel), a preview of Refraction Action in BO6 shows a completely different version of the finisher.

Usually, the player performing the execution will summon a unicorn who turns around and blasts the enemy with deadly flatulence. The new preview move just involves the mythical creature kicking an opponent with its hind legs.

It’s unclear if and when the changes will make their way to Black Ops 6 proper, but the original execution is still functioning in-game as of now.

Black Ops 6 players have mixed thoughts on the presumed unicorn update, with many annoyed that developers are “focused on the wrong things.”

Meanwhile, some who purchased the Brightmare pack say they want a refund. Reads one such response under the above post, “Ohhhh nahhh if they change it I better get a refund for it.”

“I’m gonna need a refund then,” someone else commented.

Elsewhere in the thread, someone asked, “Wait so if they change that we should be able to get a cod points refund if we want?”

“Imagine paying for a bundle and they change it after the fact. I’d be pissed,” added another user.

As a whole, the Black Ops 6 community isn’t the happiest. Cheaters continue to flood matches and the Squid Game event hasn’t gone over well.