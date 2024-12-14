Black Ops 6 players baffled by bizarre unicorn finishing move

The unicorn finisher that will soon come to Black Ops 6 has left Call of Duty fans baffled.

As players continue to point out, Call of Duty’s finishing moves have become increasingly wacky over the last few years.

The Witchcraft bundle for MW2 (2019) featured a Death Summons finisher, which trapped victims in a pentagram before contorting their bodies out of shape in midair.

And who can forget Vanguard’s King Kong-inspired execution? Called Gravity Inversion, the move in question allowed players to fling their enemy clear across the map with little effort. But one Black Ops 6 finisher may take the cake in terms of absurdity.

Black Ops 6 unicorn finisher is the wildest in COD history

The COD store will add several bundles throughout Season 1 Reloaded, including the Tracer Pack Brightmare Mastercraft Ultra Skin Bundle. This unicorn-themed pack will unlock items like the “Painbow” Jackal PDW SMG blueprint and “Brightrider” Operator Ultra Skin.

The pack’s Refraction Action Finishing Move has garnered the most attention. A clip of the move shared by HeyImAlaix shows the player wrangling a unicorn, then lifting the creature’s tail so it can fart deadly rainbow vapors on the enemy.

Call of Duty players can’t help but point out the absurdity of the Black Ops 6 unicorn finisher. In response to CharlieIntel’s post about the finisher, one Twitter/X user wrote, “This is why I don’t touch modern CoD multiplayer anymore.”

COD streamer FaZe Scope replied to the same post with, “Mil sim fans just fell to their knees.”

Comments beneath a similar tweet on the ModernWarzone account share the same sentiment, with many bashing COD for chasing Fortnite’s success.

Reads one such response from streamer Jon Wkey Rush, “The gasps of a dying empire. Desperately chasing an ounce of what Fortnite has.”

Of course, others pointed out the irony of Call of Duty leaning in this direction, while Fortnite new Ballistic mode manages to attract a broader range of shooter fans.