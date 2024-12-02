Black Ops 6 & Squid Game collaboration explained

Black Ops 6 confirmed its first official collaboration, featuring the Netflix television show Squid Game.

There have been several ambitious crossover events throughout Call of Duty’s history. For example, Modern Warfare 3 introduced operator skins for The Boys, The Walking Dead, Tomb Raider, Spawn, Gundam,

Rumors suggest that BO6 is set to reportedly get a Master Chief skin after a canceled event in MW3. Yet Activision announced that the first crossover will be with Squid Game, a fictional series that followed a group of 456 participants who competed to win a massive cash prize or lose their lives in a series of survival events.

Article continues after ad

The Korean survivor thriller became Netflix’s most-watched show and won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award. Squid Game Season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 26, 2024. It was also revealed that the final season will air in 2025.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Article continues after ad

Activision confirmed that Squid Game will come to Black Ops 6 in January. Season 1 Reloaded arrives on Thursday, December 5, meaning this collaboration either comes at the tail end of the mid-season update or could be part of Season 2.

Article continues after ad

What to expect from the BO6 & Squid Games event

Activision

There has yet to be confirmation of what the event with Squid Game will include. Previous crossovers introduced operator and weapon skins, finishing moves, other cosmetic items, and, in some cases, limited-time game modes.

While operator skins usually draw attention, some BO6 players said they are willing to pay for the ability to turn off “obnoxious” skins. This comes after frustrations from weapon effects such as green or orange bullets that explode and bright skins.

Article continues after ad

We will provide an update when the Squid Games event goes live.