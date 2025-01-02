Black Ops 6 Squid Game LTMs explained: Warzone, Multiplayer, Zombies & more

The Black Ops 6 and Squid Games crossover introduces several limited-time modes across multiplayer, and players will want to read up on the rules before jumping in for the first time.

Squid Game is a cultural phenomenon. After first captivating fans in 2021, Season 2 raised the bar by setting a Netflix viewing record of 68 million views in four days.

BO6 capitalizes on that popularity with a crossover event that features new operator skins and game modes. The announcement sparked controversy as Activision locked some of the latest content behind a paid battle pass.

In addition, the development team put all their eggs in this basket, with no other content planned until Season 2, which we predict will start in late January.

But despite all of the skepticism, there is a lot to be excited about with these new modes.

Squid Game LTMs explained: Warzone, Multiplayer, & Zombies

Here is a look at every LTM included in the Squid Game event.

Red Light, Green Light (Multiplayer)

Inspired by one of the Squid Game events in Season 1 of the show, Red Light, Green Light challenges players to go from one side of the soccer field on Red Card to the other without getting killed.

The only rule of this event is to move when Young-hee says “Green Light” and stop when she says “Red Light.” If you move during red light, you get eliminated, and operators also get weapons and can use melee attacks and finishing moves on other competitors in rounds two and three.

Pentathlon (Multiplayer)

Activision

Pentathlon is a series of multiplayer modes featuring Domination, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Piggy Bank Team Deathmatch, and Roulette. In Piggy Bank TDM, every elimination adds score to the Mega Piggy Bank and players fight for the possession of the huge payout when it drops during the match.

Meanwhile, in Roulette, one-shot eliminations via the Roulette Handgun earn double points, but players have to be careful because there is also a chance that the weapon blows up in their hands with each shot fired.

Squid Game Moshpit (Multiplayer)

Like Pentathlon, Squid Game Moshpit is a playlist that includes Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint, but there are a few twists. The Red Light, Green Light Scorestreak forces every enemy to either stop moving or get eliminated.

Every match in this playlist features a Mega Piggy Bank, and eliminated operators can drop a Piggy Bank that awards a small score boost when picked up. Once the Mega Piggy Bank drops, players can fight to get all of the built-up score within it.

And at the start of matches, the Roulette Handguns spawn in the center of the map. Using it activates a permanent UAV capable of one-shot eliminating any enemy for double score. However, your location is always marked on the map, and every shot has a chance of blowing you up.

Dead Light, Green Light (Zombies)

Activision

Dead Light, Green Light is available at Liberty Falls and Citadelle des Morts in Zombies. In the “Green Light” phase, Operators earn more Essence, and once “Red Light” is called, Essence is drained from any Operator who moves.

The Dead Light Phase spawns a more challenging wave of enemies.

Squid Game — Call of Duty: Warzone

On Urzikstan, Squid Game features a series of rotating challenges, including eliminating underperforming squads at the end of a round, and triggering random round of Red Light, Green Light.

