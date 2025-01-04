Black Ops 6’s Squid Game finisher is broken & not in a good way

To the chagrin of Black Ops 6 players, a new unlockable in the Squid Game event doesn’t work as intended. Those who get close enough to use the new “Roped In” finisher are in for a surprise.

In celebration of Squid Games’ Season 2 release, Activision unleashed a themed event in Call of Duty: BO6 packed with content like new Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and a finishing move.

Players can unlock a number of items for free but 10 others exist exclusively in a premium Event Pass, the premium content bearing a controversial $10 price tag.

To make matters worse, not everything in the costly Event Pass works as advertised due to a bizarre glitch.

Black Ops 6 Squid Game finisher doesn’t eliminate players

Dubbed “Roped In,” the finisher included in the Squid Game event‘s premium pass sees one player strangle their opponent with a rotary phone cord.

The finishing move, like all others in Black Ops 6, should instantly eliminate the targeted opponent. However, players have discovered that “Roped In” does not guarantee a kill.

A gameplay clip shared by CharlieIntel on Twitter/X shows a user performing the move, only for their enemy to stand up and resume the fight. What’s worse is that it happens two times in quick succession.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players are far from shocked by the bugged Squid Game content, evidenced by responses to the CharlieIntel tweet.

“I mean is anyone even surprised anymore that stuff doesn’t work after an update, the game is in a diabolical state,” replied streamer SaltyySavage, before calling out Black Ops 6’s audio issues and cheater-infested matches.

The broken “Roped In” finisher and premium price aren’t the only troubles that have players less-than-enthused about the event.

For instance, Zombies’ limited-time Dead Light, Green Light mode has caused its fair share of frustrations as well, with users upset that the LTM lasts a mere 10 rounds.