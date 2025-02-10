Black Ops 6 SMG loadout brings back OG MP5 meta to Warzone

This Warzone SMG loadout is the closest you’ll get to bringing back the OG MP5 meta from Verdansk, made even better with the original map returning to the Call of Duty battle royale soon.

When Warzone first dropped in 2020, the MP5 was immediately thrust into the meta, imitating the multiplayer gameplay from Modern Warfare 2019.

It remained part of the meta for a long time and was always a reliable submachine gun to pull out in those close-quarter encounters, and for those who have been missing the old style of gameplay, you can now relive it at last.

While other guns over the years have had an MP5 feel to them, such as the Lachmann Shroud, this latest rendition looks to be the strongest yet.

Biffle’s “OG MP5” Warzone loadout

This C9 build from Biffle is incredibly strong, an absolute meta contender with the accuracy and speed of the original MP5.

Across three matches in the YouTube upload below, he got 107 kills on Rebirth Island, and while Biffle may be the best player in the world, the gun can pack a punch in just about anyone’s hands.

Here’s how he decks it out:

Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Of course, this is slightly different from the more traditional meta C9 loadout we recommend, which utilizes an entire sweep of different attachments to focus more on improving the gun’s accuracy and recoil control.

The C9 is arguably the best SMG in the game right now since the Jackal PDW was nerfed, though you can also try out the PPSh-41 and the KSV to see which you prefer. All of these are performing well and offer some of the fastest TTKs in Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Truthfully, the close-range meta is very open in Season 2, giving players plenty of options to find what they enjoy most. Whether that’s recreating old meta guns or beaming with the new ones, it’s worth testing everything out to find what works best for you.

Even better, when Verdansk returns to Warzone, these throwback loadouts might just dominate the meta, delivering a healthy dose of nostalgia that is sure to please.