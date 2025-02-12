Black Ops 6 SMG is perfect Jackal repaclement in “dead” Warzone meta

The Jackal meta in Warzone is “dead” according to one expert, but there’s a rising star from Black Ops 6 that is set to replace it.

Over the years, pretty much every type of weapon has had its time in the spotlight when it comes to the Warzone meta. Snipers and Assault Rifles were the go-to in the early days of Verdansk, LMGs came through, and we’ve had shotguns dominate from time to time.

SMGs have always been there too, typically being used as secondary weapons to support something else when players want to get up close and personal.

In Black Ops 6, the close-quarters beasts have continued to run the show, with the Static-HV, C9, and Superi 47 leading the way. They had been joined by the Jackal PDW, but that is “dead” now.

Best KSV SMG loadout in Warzone Season 2

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal at least, as he has highlighted a few alternatives to the dominant Black Ops 6 SMG. His favorite? Well, that would be the KSV.

“The KSV. This thing has been on the up and up as of late and I really enjoy using it,” he said. “It just fries at close-range and mid-range as well. I’m telling you, the KSV, the more you use this, the more you start to love it.”

In terms of attachments, the only knock on the KSV build is the extended magazine capacity. It’ll get you 50 rounds per mag instead of rivals that have 60 or so. Apart from that, it’s more than solid.

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag II

Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

As the YouTuber notes, the KSV is on the rise and currently sits as the 16th most popular people on WZRanked. That would put it on the fringe of the meta.

Some players might try and stick with the Jackal, but it’s nerf means it will fall away from viability before long. So, make the switch.