Black Ops 6 SMG brings OG MP5 back to Warzone but no one uses it

One of Black Ops 6’s most underrated SMGs brings the classic MP5 vibes back to Warzone, however, it’s being vastly overlooked by players.

With Warzone evolving so much over the last few years, some of the most-loved guns have been consigned to history and replaced by newer options.

However, there have been newer weapons that can be molded to act like the old favorites. We’ve seen that with Modern Warfare 3’s WSP Swarm bringing back the MAC-10 vibes to Rebirth Island and the WSP-9 acting like Black Ops Cold War’s Milano.

These reborn versions of old weapons are, at times, pretty off-meta. However, the nostalgia factor is enough to draw some players. And, well, that might just be the case with Black Ops 6’s Kompakt 92.

Kompakt 92 build for OG MP5 in Warzone

Warzone guru WhosImmortal highlighted the overlooked SMG in his December 22 video, noting how much it acts like the MP5.

“It’s a super aggressive SMG, reminds me a lot of the OG MP5 from Warzone 1. Different feel to it to a certain extent but also a lot of similarities there for sure,” he said.

The build, which focuses around the Ranger Foregrip and Ergonomic Grip, boosts the Kompakt’s Aim Down Sight speed and Slide to Fire speed, meaning you get the most of it’s capabilities on the move.

Muzzle: Compensator

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag III

Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

Timestamp of 0:26

“Accuracy is just so important with a weapon like this,” the YouTuber added. “You end up being deadly accurate, you’re still super aggressive, and the weapon is absolutely just thriving in the close-range right now.”

As per WZRanked, the SMG is the 37th most popular gun in the battle royale. So, it’s incredibly off-meta. Give it a go, though, and you’ll dominate in close-range fights.